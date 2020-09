Frank Ragnow grew up an Adrian Peterson fan; now he'll block for him Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:36s - Published 3 minutes ago Frank Ragnow grew up an Adrian Peterson fan; now he'll block for him Frank Ragnow grew up an Adrian Peterson fan; now he'll block for him | Brad Galli has more 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this