Oklahoma COVID-19 cases

GET READY FOR A CHANGE INOKLAHOMA COVID-19 CASECOUNTS.

THE STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT WILL TWEAK THEDATA IT REPORTS.YOU MIGHT NOTICE AN UPTICKIN OKLAHOMA COVID CASES,STARTING TOMORROW.

THAT'SBECAUSE THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT WILL CHANGE THEWAY CASES ARE REPORTED.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S SIERRAPIZARRO LOOKS INTO THECHANGE... AND WHAT WE CANEXPECT.THE NUMBERS WE KEEP UP WITHDAILY WILL INCLUDE POSITIVEANTIGEN RESULTS TOO.

THEYWEREN'T INCLUDED BEFORE.THE DEPARTMENT HAS SOMESUPPORT IN THIS DECISION.OTHERS WORRY HOW THE CHANGEWILL INFLUENCE HOW SOONTULSA STUDENTS WILL GET BACKIN THE CLASSROOM.THIS IS THE MAIN PAGE OF THEOKLAHOMA STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT'S COVID-19 CASESPAGE.

STARTING TUESDAY, ITWON'T LOOK LIKE THISANYMORE.

00:06:07;52 -00:06:12;11 DAWSON: "I thinkwe evolve more as we learnmore and get moreinformation." STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT OFFICIALS SAYTHEY'LL BEGIN A TRANSITIONIN THEIR DATA COLLECTION ANDREPORTING SYSTEM.THAT INCLUDES COMBININGCONFIRMED AND PROBABLECOVID CASES.

THEY SAY, THISWILL BEST REPRESENT THECURRENT, ACTIVE PRESENCE OFTHE ILLNESS IN OKLAHOMA.00:09:12;10 - 00:09:19;17Fernandez: "I don't thinkthat it's going to be reallyactually giving the most upto date, informedinformation toOklahomans." HANNAHFERNANDEZ IS A SPECIALEDUCATION TEACHER.

SHE'SAFRAID THE NEW REPORTINGSCOULD CONFUSE PEOPLE.00:05:19;07 - 00:05:32;01Fernandez: "I think we needa true count of what ourconfirmed cases are andkeeping probable casesseparate.

I think throwingprobable in with confirmedis going to really skew thedata."POSITIVE ANTIGEN TESTSHAVEN'T BEEN INCLUDED INTOTAL CASES, IN OKLAHOMA.THAT'LL CHANGE TUESDAY.00:11:53;00 - 00:12:04;00OU CHIEF COVID OFFICER, DR.DALE BRATZLER"One of the big concernsthat we've had is they'renot getting counted in thedaily case numbers and thatmakes it harder to know theimpact and spread of thedisease in your localcommunity." THE OKLAHOMASTATE MEDICAL ASSOCIATION ISALSO IN SUPPORT.

ITSPRESIDENT SAYS INCLUDINGANTIGEN TEST RESULTS COULDGIVE CONTACT TRACERS AMUCH-NEEDED BOOST... WHICHWOULD ULTIMATELY HELP SLOWTHE SPREAD.

AND SAVE LIVES.00:03:33;14 - 00:03:49;47Tara Dawson, tulsa resident"Perhaps have to leave it upto the experts and if theyfeel like this is the mostefficient and proactive wayto monitor our situation, Ithink that's a good thing."00:03:09;24 - 00:03:25;03HANNAH FERNANDEZ, TULSAPUBLIC SCHOOLS TEACHER "Bycombining those numbers, Idon't thinkwe're going to get a truerepresentation of what'sreally happening and that'sgoing to cause schooldistricts to not really beable to safely allow us toreturn in person at somepoint intime."THE OKLAHOMA STATEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTHANNOUNCED THE UPCOMINGCHANGES FRIDAY.

ANOTHERCHANGE - THEY'RE ALSOPARTNERING WITH GOOGLE.HOPING TO IMPROVE HOW DATA'SCOLLECTED FROM HEALTHPROVIDERS.

I'M SIERRAPIZARRO.

