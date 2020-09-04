Oklahoma COVID-19 cases

Global  
 

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Glade16

Defience https://t.co/LC7JiLKxtB Another college football game has been postponed due to cases of COVID-19. 2 minutes ago

CSchulzOSU

Chad Schulz There are a lot of things to debate about when it comes to #Covid. But someone PLEASE explain to me the need in rep… https://t.co/6ocMcOH1U5 4 minutes ago

jvstBam

Bam RT @PeteThamel: Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State game pushed back a week due Tulsa's COVID-19 cases https://t.co/wNIyufrHAL 8 minutes ago

TKeck44

TK The local news just reported Stillwater, OK is 15th in the country for new COVID cases. Not in Oklahoma; in the COU… https://t.co/xFbxeKv4gq 18 minutes ago

CollegeFootball

College Football Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa game postponed a week after COVID-19 cases disrupt Golden Hurricane practices… https://t.co/4DoHdeEjVK 54 minutes ago

YouCanFoolMost

AC RT @esportsws: Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa game postponed a week after COVID-19 cases disrupt Golden Hurricane practices https://t.co/8BmuvwEp… 1 hour ago

esportsws

Sports News Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa game postponed a week after COVID-19 cases disrupt Golden Hurricane practices https://t.co/8BmuvwEpoo 1 hour ago

MadisonHilimire

Madison Hilimire *Correction* Tulsa's pre-season camp was limited due to COVID-19 protocols, which is why the game was postponed. Bu… https://t.co/zo6QUUmMl6 1 hour ago


