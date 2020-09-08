Video Credit: KIMT - Published 7 minutes ago

Now, she's working her way up at North Carolina.

From top dog to college freshman, tackling a new challenge

Star about switching from as a freshman in college sports ?

"*?

"* you're no longe top dog you were in high school ?

"* ?

"* you have to ea your spot.

Kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins us with a story about a local athlete making the jump from high school to college ball.xx (?

"(?

"(?

"(zach?

"(?

"(?

" the best player on the floor.

We've watched lourdes' alyssa ustby dominate opposing teams year in and year out here in rochester.

Now, she's halfway across the country playing in one of the best conferences in college basketball.

She's got a lot to learn ?

"*?

"* but she doing just fine.xx alyssa ustby is not used to being the new kid on the block ?

"*?

"* but that's exactly wha is at the university of north carolina.

After years of dominating in her hometown ?

"*- she's off to a new challenge ?

"*?

"* stepping into a new gy to a new team ?

"*?

"* her high school accolades are a thing of the past.

"what you accomplished in high school really does not mean anything when you step on the college court."

It's all about how she can contribute now.

She's not the fastest, the tallest or the strongest player on the court anymore.

"everybody's as athletic, everybody's fast, everybody's a good shooter.

You really have to set yourself a part by being consistent with your work ethic."

Ustby was a jack of all trades for the eagles ?

"**- she could shoot the three ?

"**- or do damage inside the pant.

At unc ?

"*?

"* she won't have carry the offense ?

"*?

"* but tarheels plan on using her strengths.

"as a player, that's what you look for in a coach so that i'm not just that limited as a guard or just being a small post so they're going to make me a player where i can play similarly like i did in high school."

Life is changing for the new freshman ?

"*?

"* she s facetimes her family ?

"*?

"* a walking around campus feels like walking through a ghost town.

Covid interrupted her senior year of high school?

"**- she's afraid it could happen again.

"obviously you know there is that little bit of worry but i'm not to think too far ahead i just want to focus one day at a time."

But whether or not the pandemic impacts this season ?

"*?

"* it won't impact how she will feel when she puts on the carolina blue for