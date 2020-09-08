Feehan convenes Labor Day listening session

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 minutes ago

Why some people are asking for more support for the Heroes Act.

What better time to talk workforce and how to improve it than on Labor Day.

"*l congressional candi dan feehan gathered a group of local labor leaders to commemorate labor day this afternoon.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon is in downtown rochester with details on the discussion... anthony?

Katie... george... in many ways... this conversation was both a look forward... and a look back.

Panelists made sure to remind everyone of the reasons we celebrate labor day.

And they put it in no uncertain terms... many people have died to make worker's rights like the eight hour work day... weekends... and paid time off a federal standard.

But participants also had plenty to say on how things could improve for today's workforce... which is under duress because of the pandemic.

Among their top asks was congressional support for the heroes act... which they say would provide critical stimulus money "we're hoping to work with the u.s. house and the u.s. senate and the administration to pass this really really important piece of legislation, the heroes act, which would not only support workers... and their families... but businesses... and stimulate the economy" wegmann says heroes act funding would target workers in struggling industries like hospitality... food... and transportatio n.