Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Thanks N.J. Firefighters In A Special Way

New 'No Time to Die' Trailer, 'The Batman' Pauses Production & More News | THR News



'The Batman' presses pause on production in London after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two youngest daughters test positive for COVID-19 and.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:23 Published 5 days ago

Dwayne Johnson, His Wife & Kids Test Positive for COVID-19 | THR News



Dwayne Johnson, his wife and two youngest daughters have tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:04 Published 5 days ago