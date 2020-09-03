Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Thanks N.J. Firefighters In A Special Way

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Thanks N.J. Firefighters In A Special Way

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Thanks N.J. Firefighters In A Special Way

The Hollywood superstar sent the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department several pairs of his new sneakers.

CBS2's Cory James reports


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New 'No Time to Die' Trailer, 'The Batman' Pauses Production & More News | THR News [Video]

New 'No Time to Die' Trailer, 'The Batman' Pauses Production & More News | THR News

'The Batman' presses pause on production in London after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two youngest daughters test positive for COVID-19 and..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:23Published
Dwayne Johnson, His Wife & Kids Test Positive for COVID-19 | THR News [Video]

Dwayne Johnson, His Wife & Kids Test Positive for COVID-19 | THR News

Dwayne Johnson, his wife and two youngest daughters have tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:04Published
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, wife and two young daughters test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, wife and two young daughters test positive for COVID-19

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told his Instagram followers that he, his wife and his young daughters tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:52Published