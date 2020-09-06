WCBI News at 10 09-07-20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

The state of mississippi is in a position to keep the covid-19 numbers down.

And leaders are hoping the holiday weekend doesn't reverse the downward trend.

Courtney ann jackson explains.

Governor tate reeves tweeted sunday that mississippi has the lowest rate of coronavirus reproduction in the country.

And said it's because of your hard work and dedication.

But let's take a closer look at what that means.

You may have heard the leaders refer to it as the r-naught.

Governor reeves referenced it again a week ago.

"every person gives the virus at this point to about 0.9 people on that number is over one, that means that the virus is increasing in numbers."

The current r0 is 0.88.

It appears reeves tweet is using a graph from the site rt live.

It tracks that r0 value to show how fast the virus is spreading in each state.

A closer look reveals mississippi tied with arizona for the lowest rate a month ago and we claimed that spot for lowest reproduction rate two weeks ago.

Some folks say as time has passed---it's been tough to ignore then impacts.

"unfortunately my cousin lost her life at 50 years old and it's devastating to lose someone's life to an illness unexpectedly like that."

Part of the answer as to why the reproduction rate dropped may be found in dr. dobbs' tweet that does show ups and downs but more of a downward trend since the mask and social distancing orders were put in place.

"to me, it has become like second nature.

When i go places, i'm like oh i've got to get my mask.

Just like putting on your shirt or socks or shoes."

"i think there's a light at the end of the tunnel because everybody's taking heed to it now and they're doing what they're supposed to do."

Bottom line---the bottom line---the virus isn't spreading as quickly as it was in mississippi.

By comparison---thro ugh most of may and june---each infected person was giving it to more than one other person.

Which of course drove up the case numbers.

First look stinger while our fingers were crossed for a late-week cold front, it looks like we won't see many effects from that here, meaning we'll stay warm and humid.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with chances for storms returning by the weekend.

Monday night: mostly clear skies will continue tonight with quiet and calm weather.

Lows will be in the low 60s with a light you can also get the latest weather updates on facebook, twitter, and instagram.

In national news, cbs's ed o'keefe has the latest from the biden- harris campaign.

Take a look.

I'm ed o'keefe in washington.

On this labor day, joe biden met with labor union members in lancaster, pennsylvania ... you are going to have the best friend labor has ever had in the white house after the meeting, he was asked if he'd take a coronavrius vaccine if one becomes available this year.

I would want to see what the scientists said.

// if i could get a vaccine tomorrow i'd do it.

If it cost me the election i would do it.

We need a vaccine and we need it now.

His running mate, kamala harris said sunday that she wouldn't just trust president trump's word on a vaccine.

I will not take his word fore wants us to inject bleach.

At the white house, the president said his opponents should apologize for raising doubts about a vaccine.

It's so dangerous for our country what they say, but the vaccine will be very safe and very effective.

But a new cbs news battleground tracker poll finds skepticism about a vaccine is on the rise.

Nearly two- thirds of voters say that if one is released later this year, they'd think it was probably rushed without enough testing, rather than a scientific achievement that happened quickly.

Campaigning in wisconsin today, harris met with the family of kenosha, wisconsin shooting victim jacob blake.

They're an incredible family.

Ed o'keefe, cbs news.

New at 9 stinger goes here an inmate serving life for kidnapping and rape dies in prison over the weekend.

Mississippi department of corrections says 64-year-old charles e.

Wilson died at central mississippi correctional facility sunday night.

Wilson was convicted of kidnapping a woman and three children from louisiana in 1982 and was sentenced to life in prison in 1983 in amite county.

He later pleaded guilty to raping the female and received another 40 years along with the life sentence.

An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

Firefighters responding to a mobile home in oktibbeha county, arrived to find the fire had already been extinguished.

Crews from east oktibbeha fire and rescue responded to the call around 7:45 this morning at lakeside mobile home park - near clayton village.

They saw smoke coming from a broken window, but got inside to find the fire was already out.

Firefighters say the it started in a bedroom and spread to the laundry room.

The fire then burned through the water line supplying the washing machine.

That leak sprayed the bedroom and put out the fire.

No one was home at the time.

090720-intro roll vo in monitor today is a day set aside to pay tribute to the american worker... but there are millions still looking for work on this labor day.

The most recent numbers show mississippi's unemployment rate in july was 11 point five percent.

A full percentage point above the national average.

A global pandemic wreck the economy but there are signs of improvement... wcbi's bobby martinez talks with one man who says it has been a roller coaster year... 090720-pkg "you can easily be homeless."

And it's a reality some americans have faced in 2020.

Covid 19 continues to make an major impact on the economy and millions of americans daily..

Unemployment claims in mississippi reached nearly four thousand for the week ending on august 29th.

And for dennis muzahuzi he spent most of the year driving delivery vans in georgia..

It was struggle to make ends meet..

Sot - dennis muzahuzi - graduate assistant coach, muw men's soccer "the pandemic came in and everything just crashed.

And then some places, we don't get so many packs like they used to order before so now you're driving less, our hours are cut down and you just bring home just peanuts at that time."

So he decided to move to mississippi for a fresh start.

He has taken the job of a graduate assistant for men's soccer team at the w.

Sot - dennis muzahuzi - graduate assistant coach, muw men's soccer "thing is - it's too much driving and it's not giving me what i hoped for.

So i'm passionate about soccer.

I would accept a challenge to fall back a little bit and see where i can go with the soccer program."

Muzahuzi says being disciplined with your money during a pandemic is important.

Sot - dennis muzahuzi - graduate assistant coach, muw men's soccer "now i need to downsize you know.

If i have to now eat different kind of foods, i'm a have to focus now on paying some bills and then food and cut out all the other stuff.

Because you want to get your insurance and stuff, you don't want to fall short on that."

090720-tag if you need help in finding a job, visit the mississippi department of employment security website.

We caught up with park goers at propst park in columbus to see how the spent the long weekend.

They said earlier today, they barbecued and now they just want to spend some time outside.

Sheniynah richardson is spending the day with her son david.

She says getting outside is crucial during the covid-19 pandemic.

"kind of been cooped up, you know, with all the rules and regulations about not having fun, it's good to get out and have fun... kid's get depressed too, they get sad too, and a little sunshine will help everybody's day go better, and you can just let your kids run out and be free and give them a good bath when they get home."

Labor day became a federal holiday in 1894.

Stinger the first day of fall is right around the corner and that means... it's time for those pesky fall allergies.

Cash 3 lottery gfx intro recent studies by the folks at zyrtec say 75 percent of people who have spring allergies... will also have issues in the fall.

This week, we're talking with area medical professionals about the affects of fall allergies.

Here's today's health talk with baptist.

It is allergic to us next time isouthern miss is ready for a new era of football in hattiesburg...more on the latest mississippi coaching change, next in sports spx open the one game in the 2020 season was apparently enough for southern miss head football coach jay hopson hopson officially resigns from his position with the golden eagles following a 32-21 loss to south alabama last thursday southern miss athletic director jeremy mcclain saying in a released that hopson approached him following the season opening loss on thursday and both agreed that the golden eagles were in need of new leadership hopson leaves southern miss after five seasons at the helm, with a 28-23 overall record and three bowl game appearances the beginning of the mike leach mississippi state era begins in less than twenty days of course one of the biggest details to iron out is naming a starting q-b the bulldogs held the team's first scrimmage this past weekend coach leach saying that the quarterback race still remains open, however k-j costello, and will rogers have stood out among the rest according to leach, a starter should be named prior to week one leach also says he's noticed more consistency as his team progresses toward the season leach: "i'm not going to sit here and tell you we were consistent because we weren't but we more so than i expected.

I think some of that, the quickest way to iron that out, that's hard because you have to make decisions of who to put where and whether they're first team, second team, third team and all that stuff, but as they log a lot of reps with the same people that helps elevate the consistency."

Over in oxford, the rebels two year quarterback competition continues between john rhys plumlee and matt corral in 2019, former coach matt luke often alternated between corral and plumlee never fully naming a starter that should change this season now with head coach lane kiffin who has cited corral to be slightly ahead in the race however, after last season the wide receiver corps is used to shuffling between q-b's wide receiver elijah moore says obviously having extra time to prepare with one q-b would be easier except now the receivers are prepared for anything "it makes it easier you know on who we'll really get more, i guess, reps and stuff like that.

One thing i can say from learning from last year to this year like it doesn't matter what quarterbacks in there.

You just take reps with everyone.

Make sure that if something happe's it's next man up and be comfortable with everyone so all the receievrs are not making no mistakes.

" now that mississippi public schools have resumed football, week one of the endzone is officially in the books although, the first two weeks of match-ups were canceled..starting the season with what would've been week three match-ups did not dissapoint in fact, it gave us some pretty good plays...here's the top five from week one starting it off at number five....the reigning 6a state champs at grenada q-b michael harvey going deep to jalen webb...who comes up with the insane grab..chargers got the road win 37-20 #4 -- nettleton hosting hatley....setting the tone to fear the tigers this season...q-b david oswalt with the dime to zavian dilworth...nettlet on coming up with the 56- shutout...can't wait to see more shutout...can't wait to see more this season #3 -- i call this one the pater power cannon...it speaks for itself...qb k-d carter to rashad hornesburger...k-d carter and company will always make you pay for it #2 -- east webster at vardaman....the rams proving if you get an opportunity to score you take it....wolverines fumble...ethan parker on the scoop and score..a nice play by the rams #1 -- honestly, the game between starkville and west point was just good play after good play with six seconds on the clock before half...altmeyer finding w-r stacy robinson for the score...jackets with the huge season opening dub against west point