The Trap Film

The Trap Film Trailer - Plot synopsis: Facing an emotional crisis, Gerardo decides to escape to the mountains where he develops an obsession with hunting a rabbit.

Plagued by failure, he is haunted by childhood memories, which cause him to confront the man he has become.

Director Juan Pablo Blanco Producers Adrian Pacheco Randolph, Juan Pablo Blanco Cast Alberto Zeni, Axel Arenas, Juan Pablo Blanco, Emma Escalante