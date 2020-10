Lightning go nearly the entire game without missing a shot Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 08:31s - Published on September 8, 2020 Lightning go nearly the entire game without missing a shot Courtesy of Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC): The Lightning go 58:53 without missing the net, with 34 shots on goal 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this