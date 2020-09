Former Temptations Singer And Compton Native, Bruce Williamson Dies At Age 49 Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:31s - Published 5 minutes ago Former Temptations Singer And Compton Native, Bruce Williamson Dies At Age 49 Williamson reportedly died in Las Vegas on Sunday night from complications from COVID-19. He joined the group in 2006 as lead singer of The Temptations before leaving the group in 2015. 0

