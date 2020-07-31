Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark

Global  
 

Tensions between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut continues to rise.

In the latest, Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a complaint against the actor over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark.

The complaint has been filed at the Shrinagar police station in Thane.

Shiv Sena and the actor have been at loggerheads since the actor tweeted that she was more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia and drew an analogy with PoK.

On Monday, Kangana posted another video on Twitter claiming that officials of the Mumbai civic body BMC were at his office and wanted to demolish it.

Kangana Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry, is all set to reach Mumbai on 9th of September.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Sena Leader Sanjay Raut had earlier said that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments on the city and their police force.

Kangana has offered to help the NCB probe the drug menace in Bollywood in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Watch the full video for all the details.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Indian actress

Shiv Sena IT Cell lodges FIR against Kangana over PoK analogy for Mumbai [Video]

Shiv Sena IT Cell lodges FIR against Kangana over PoK analogy for Mumbai

The Shiv Sena IT Cell filed a complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut over her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai. The FIR was registered at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane on September 08. Earlier, Kangana compared Mumbai with PoK. "Queen" actor, has been attacking the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government, Mumbai Police and Bollywood over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India

‘Thank Amit Shah’: Kangana Ranaut on getting Y-plus category security [Video]

‘Thank Amit Shah’: Kangana Ranaut on getting Y-plus category security

Amid the escalating war of words between the Maharashtra government and Kangana Ranaut, now the actor has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry. Kangana Ranaut had sparked a row with her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark while attacking the Mumbai police. The actor has now said that the Home Ministry’s decision shows that the voice of a patriot cannot be suppressed by fascists and thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her security. The actor had been seeking central protection ever since she offered to help the Narcotics Control Bureau in their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. She had said that Sushant knew a dirty secret and hence had been killed. She had also alleged that several Bollywood A-listers would be behind bars if the agency were to probe drug use in Bollywood. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was among those who slammed Kangana and demanded an apology from the actor over the remark. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comment. Kangana had then announced that she would go to Mumbai on 9th September and dared them to stop her. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:05Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

SSR death case: Rhea at NCB office for 3rd straight day [Video]

SSR death case: Rhea at NCB office for 3rd straight day

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on September 08 arrived at the office of Narcotics Control of Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai for 3rd straight day for questioning in the death of actor and his former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was summoned by the NCB on September 06 to appear before the drugs probe agency. NCB is probing the drug angle in Sushant's death, and has got the custody of Rhea's brother Showik Chakroborty and Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda till September 09.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Sanjay Raut Sanjay Raut Indian politician

Ahead of Mumbai visit, Kangana Ranaut given Y category security by Centre

 Amid the war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the Centre on Monday gave Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut Y-plus category security.
DNA

Anil Deshmukh Anil Deshmukh Indian politician

SSR death case: Congress wants probe in relation between Sandip Ssingh and BJP, says Anil Deshmukh [Video]

SSR death case: Congress wants probe in relation between Sandip Ssingh and BJP, says Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on connection between Sandip Singh and drugs with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput death case said that a congress delegation has urged to probe the relation between BJP and Sandip Singh. Anil Deshmukh said, "A Congress delegation met with me and urged to probe as to what is relation between BJP and Sandip Singh and his connection with drugs. Sandip Singh has also produced PM Modi's biopic. I will forward this request to CBI."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Thane Thane Place in Maharashtra, India

Continuous downpour leads to waterlogging, flood-like situation in Maharashtra's Thane [Video]

Continuous downpour leads to waterlogging, flood-like situation in Maharashtra's Thane

Different parts of Maharashtra face severe waterlogging and flood-like situation following incessant heavy rainfall. Waterlogging was seen in Vandana Cinema area of Thane district in Maharashtra. There is flood-like situation near Upvan Lake of Thane due to continuous downpour. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted-'Generally cloudy sky with Heavy rain' in Thane on August 06. Speaking to ANI, the Municipal Commissioner of Thane, Dr Vipin Sharma said, "Thane Municipal Corporation area has been receiving very heavy rainfall since past 3 days, received 149 mm rainfall on August 05. We are alert. Assistant and Deputy Commissioners, Fire Brigade are on field." "I appeal to residents to not step out of houses unnecessarily," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:42Published
Snake rescued in Thane [Video]

Snake rescued in Thane

A snake was rescued by Thane Municipal Corporation workers in Thane. The snake was rescued at building in Shreenagar, Wagle Estate.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Rhea Chakraborty: Bollywood speaks up for 'vilified' actor

 Several celebrities have spoken up against the 'vilification' of Rhea Chakraborty in the media.
BBC News

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor (1986–2020)

Kangana Ranaut claims 'Mumbai feels like PoK'; says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has given her open threat

Sanjay Raut had slammed Kangana recently in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana saying that her...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Shiv Sena files police complaint under sedition against Kangana Ranaut for her PoK remark

Kangana Ranaut will be coming to Mumbai on 9th September 2020. She will be provided by Y+ security as...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •DNA


Kangana Ranaut has right to dissent, but PoK comment naive: Congress

After a verbal slugfest between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut,...
Mid-Day - Published


rajivranjan013

rajiv ranjan singh RT @ANI: Maharashtra: Shiv Sena IT Cell files a complaint at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane against Kangana Ranaut seeking FIR against h… 44 seconds ago

PitaRampal

sawati 💧 no bakwas shidha block hoga RT @kktotlani: It seems Maharashra govt has no other work but to harrass a law abiding woman, who dares to take them on. Never seen anythin… 9 minutes ago

Sara27958451

SN RT @PradipClub7: ⚠️ Rhea faces off with SSR family She files complaint against Sushant's sister & opposes ‘drugs on call’ saying ‘why presc… 12 minutes ago

MamtaKhorwal

Mamta Khorwal RT @indian_armada: Shiv Sena IT cell files complaint against Kangana Ranaut, seek FIR against actor over PoK-Mumbai comment - India News.… 16 minutes ago

seemagrover22

Seema Grover RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Shiv Sena files a complaint against Kangana Ranaut for her PoK comment. Details by TIMES NOW's Kajal. | #IndiaW… 19 minutes ago


Kangana Ranaut gets 'Y' category security [Video]

Kangana Ranaut gets 'Y' category security

Ahead of her visit to Mumbai in light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted 'Y' category security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, sources..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:48Published
Watch: Kangana Ranaut gets Y-plus category security l All you need to know [Video]

Watch: Kangana Ranaut gets Y-plus category security l All you need to know

Bollywood actor Kanagana Ranaut will be given Y-plus category security amid the escalating war of words with some political leaders over her recent controversial comments. The actor who has offered to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:38Published
Why did Kangana Ranaut get Y-plus security cover, What did Sanjay Raut say: Watch the video [Video]

Why did Kangana Ranaut get Y-plus security cover, What did Sanjay Raut say: Watch the video

Amid an escalating war of words between the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut...the actor has been granted Y-plus category security by the Union home ministry ahead of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published