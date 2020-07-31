Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark

Tensions between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut continues to rise.

In the latest, Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a complaint against the actor over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark.

The complaint has been filed at the Shrinagar police station in Thane.

Shiv Sena and the actor have been at loggerheads since the actor tweeted that she was more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia and drew an analogy with PoK.

On Monday, Kangana posted another video on Twitter claiming that officials of the Mumbai civic body BMC were at his office and wanted to demolish it.

Kangana Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry, is all set to reach Mumbai on 9th of September.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Sena Leader Sanjay Raut had earlier said that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments on the city and their police force.

Kangana has offered to help the NCB probe the drug menace in Bollywood in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Watch the full video for all the details.