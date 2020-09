On This Day: 24 years ago Tupac Shakur shot in Las Vegas Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:30s - Published 6 minutes ago On This Day: 24 years ago Tupac Shakur shot in Las Vegas On This Day: 24 years ago Tupac Shakur was shot in Las Vegas, he died several days later. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE RAPPER WAS SHOT INSIDE ABMW WHILE STOPPED AT A REDLIGHT ON KOVAL AND FLAMINGO..HE DIED SIX DAYS LATER.THE SHOOTING HAPPENING AFTERMIKE TYSON FOUGHT BRUCE SHELDONAT MGM GRAND.THERE WAS A BRAWL IN THE LOBBYRIGHT AFTER.TUPAC WAS IN THE CAR WITHMARION "SUGE" KNIGHT..WHO WASGRAZED BY THE BULLET.NO ONE HAS EVER BEEN ARRESTEDFOR HIS MURDER.RIGHT NOW -- TENSE MOMENTS







