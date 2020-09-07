Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Firefighters battle the Valley Fire

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Firefighters battle the Valley Fire
Firefighters battle the Valley Fire

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Valley Fire victim's 'miracle' outcome after house burns [Video]

Valley Fire victim's 'miracle' outcome after house burns

A Jamul woman whose home was destroyed by the Valley Fire is grateful for the "miracle" just feet from her burned house.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:09Published
Firefighters battle southern California inferno [Video]

Firefighters battle southern California inferno

Steve Russo with the Lakeside Fire District provided a first-hand look as he and his colleagues battle the Valley Fire in California. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:40Published
More evacuations ordered as Valley Fire rages [Video]

More evacuations ordered as Valley Fire rages

The Valley Fire continued to burn overnight in East County as evacuations remain in place.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:34Published