Equity indices volatile amid India-China border tension

Equity benchmark indices were volatile during early hours on Sep 08 due to enhanced level of geopolitical tensions.

At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 116 points or 0.3 per cent at 38,533 while the Nifty 50 was up by 9 points or 0.08 per cent at 11,364.

Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with thin margins.

Among stocks, Bharti Infratel dropped by 3.7 per cent to Rs 222.30 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 1.1 per cent, Nestle India and Tata Motors by 1.3 per cent each.

The other prominent losers were ONGC, Power Grid Corporation, Grasim, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and JSW Steel.