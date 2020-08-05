Equity indices volatile amid India-China border tension

Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on September 22 while Asian markets opened weak after the sharp pullback overnight in US stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 301 points or 0.79 per cent at 37,733 while the Nifty 50 moved lower by 66 points or 0.59 per cent at 11,184. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain with Nifty realty dipping by 4.6 per cent, PSU bank by 3.2 per cent, metal by 2.9 per cent and auto by 2.3 per cent. Among stocks, energy major GAIL was the top loser after sliding 4.9 per cent to Rs 83.85 per share. Adani Ports fell by 4.5 per cent and Tata Motors by 4 per cent. Tata Steel, Hindalco, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Zee Entertainment and Bharti Infratel too traded lower by over 3 per cent. However, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank were in the green with thin margins. Meanwhile, Asian markets opened weak even after the sharp pullback overnight in US stocks. Investor sentiment took a hit with possible delays in expanded US stimulus. The undertone remained cautious as Europe sees some countries lockdown for the second time as COVID-19 cases jump which could hurt economic activity. Hong Kong shares of HSBC and Standard Chartered fell more than 2 per cent each as global banking stocks remained under intense pressure on reports about financial institutions allegedly moving illicit funds. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down by 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down by 0.5 per cent while Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.
Equity benchmark indices witnessed a sharp downswing during the afternoon session on Monday with across-the-board sell-off amid weak global cues. In Asian markets, the sell-off was triggered after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism (ICIJ) reported on top-secret suspicious activity reports worth more than 2 trillion dollars.Between 2010 and 2017, several banks helped facilitate transactions red-flagged by the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for suspected money laundering, terrorism, drug dealing and financial fraud.That led to a meltdown on Indian bourses as well with banking stocks taking a hit. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 812 points or 2.09 per cent lower at 38,034 while the Nifty 50 moved lower by 283 points or 2.46 per cent at 11,222.
Equity benchmark indices traded flat during early hours on Sep 21 following Asian peers as investors awaited developments on the US fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccines. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 55 points or 0.13 per cent at 38,791 while the Nifty 50 moved lower by 9 points or 0.08 per cent at 11,496. Except for Nifty IT which jumped by 1.7 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty realty dipping by 0.9 per cent, auto by 0.8 per cent and FMCG by 0.7 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on Friday amid mixed cues from their Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 136 points or 0.35 per cent at 39,115 while the Nifty 50 moved up by 56 points or 0.48 per cent at 11,576. Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.8 per cent, realty by 0.9 per cent and auto by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, Dr Reddy's Laboratories jumped by 4.6 per cent to Rs 5,051.20 per share after the company said it has settled its patent litigation with Celgene for the latter's cancer drug capsules. Cipla ticked up by 5.4 per cent and Sun Pharma by 3 per cent while Oberoi Realty advanced by 2.4 per cent. Eicher Motors, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra and Wirpo traded with a positive bias. FMCG stocks fell with Hindustan Uniliver slipping by 1.4 per cent, Nestle India by 0.3 per cent and Britannia by 0.2 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Thursday on the back of weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve indicated the interest rate could stay close to zero for years. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 141 points or 0.36 per cent at 39,162 while the Nifty 50 lost by 39 points or 0.34 per cent at 11,565. Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain with Nifty private bank losing by 1 per cent and financial service by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, ICICI Bank dropped by 1.3 per cent to Rs 369.85 per share while HDFC Bank lowered by 1 per cent. The other major losers were Hindalco, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors.However, HCL Technologies moved up by 2 per cent to Rs 811.20 per share and Tech Mahindra by 1.7 per cent. Dr Reddy's, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim and Asian Paints also traded with a positive bias.
Equity benchmark indices traded higher in the afternoon session on September 16 while Asian stocks were flat ahead of the US Federal Reserve's view on the economy. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 259 points or 0.66 per cent at 39,303 while the Nifty 50 gained by 83 points or 0.72 per cent at 11,605. Except for Nifty media and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty realty gaining by 2.2 per cent, pharma by 2 per cent and auto by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, Dr Reddy's jumped by 4.44 per cent to close at Rs 4,639.60 per share after it announced cooperation with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials and distribute Sputnik V vaccine in India for treatment of COVID-19. Mahindra - Mahindra accelerated by 4 per cent to Rs 638.05 per share while Bajaj Auto moved up by 3.5 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.7 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on September 01 as official figures released a day earlier showed 23.9 per cent fall in the economy during the first quarter of the current financial year. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex up by 85 points or 0.22 per cent at 38,714 while the Nifty 50 gained by 27 points or 0.24 per cent at 11,415.All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal gaining by 2.5 per cent, pharma by 1.9 per cent, private bank by 1.3 per cent and auto by 1.2 per cent.Among stocks, JSW Steel was up by 2.5 per cent to Rs 276.55 per share, Hindalco by 2 per cent and Tata Steel by 2 per cent. The other prominent gainers were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Finance.However, ONGC dipped by 2.8 per cent to Rs 79.65 per share. Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and energy majors like GAIL, IndianOil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Coal India traded with a negative bias.Meanwhile, Asian stocks edged higher after strong readings on China's vast manufacturing sector offset the weak lead from a softer Wall Street session.
Equity benchmark indices traded one per cent higher during early hours on August 31 on positive global cues and steady flow of foreign institutional investor (FII) funds. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex up by 339 points or 0.86 per cent at 39,806 while the Nifty 50 gained by 99 points or 0.85 per cent at 11,746. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 1.5 per cent, private bank by 1.4 per cent and IT 1.1 per cent. But Nifty pharma dipped by 0.5 per cent. Among stocks, Future Retail rose by 20 per cent to Rs 162.30 per share after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) said it will acquire the company's retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing business for Rs 24,713 crore. Adani Ports ticked up by 4.2 per cent, Bharti Infratel by 4 per cent and Tata Motors by 3.4 per cent. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank rose by 2.1 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively while Bajaj Finserv gained by 1.6 per cent.However, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Cipla suffered losses.
Equity benchmark indices traded higher on the first day of September futures and options series with banking and financials contributing significantly to the gains. The BSE S and P Sensex closed 354 points or 0.9 per cent higher at 39,467 while the Nifty 50 gained by 96 points or 0.83 per cent at 11,655. Except for Nifty auto, FMCG and metal, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 4.9 per cent, private bank by 4.5 per cent and financial service by 2.1 per cent. IndusInd Bank jumped by 12 per cent to close at Rs 679.05 per share while Axis Bank moved up by 7.9 per cent, ICICI Bank by 4.4 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 3.7 per cent.Punjab National Bank was up by 5.6 per cent at Rs 37.30 per share while State Bank of India gained by 4.5 per cent to Rs 225.40. The other major gainers were UPL, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Grasim and Bharti Infratel.However, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, Infosys, Dr Reddy's and Hindustan Lever traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as investors pondered over the US Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment in the fight to contain coronavirus pandemic. Japanese shares dropped with the Nikkei down 1.41 per cent as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned because of a chronic health condition, saying he will stay on until a new leader is appointed.But Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 0.56 per cent and South Korea's Kospi ticked up by 0.4 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices traded on a positive note during early hours on Monday led by gains in financial and auto stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 215 points or 0.56 per cent at 38,650 while the Nifty 50 gained by 68 points or 0.6 per cent at 11,440.Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty private bank moving up by 1.6 per cent, financial service by 1.5 per cent and auto by 1.1 per cent. Among stocks, Eicher Motors witnessed a dramatic jump of 8.4 per cent to Rs 2,353 per share. Kotak Mahindra Bank gained by 2.8 per cent, HDFC Bank by 2.2 per cent and ICICI Bank by 1.2 per cent. Grasim, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Bharat Petroleum Corporation too traded with a positive bias. However, those which lost were Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Cipla, Sun Pharma and Titan.
Equity benchmark indices snapped three-days of winning streak during early hours on Thursday on weak global cues after the Federal Reserve warned that the US economic recovery faces a highly uncertain path. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 291 points or 0.75 per cent at 38,324 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 75 points or 0.66 per cent at 11,333. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty private bank and financial service dipping by 1 per cent each. Among stocks, ICICI Bank lost by 2.2 per cent to Rs 366.30 per share while IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank retreated by 1.5 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively.
Equity benchmark indices surged for the third consecutive session during early hours on August 11 with metal and financial stocks leading the rally. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 291 points or 0.76 per cent at 38,473 while the Nifty 50 gained by 77 points or 0.68 per cent at 11,347. Except for Nifty pharma which slipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal gaining by 2.9 per cent, private bank by 1 per cent and financial service by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Steel moved up by 3.8 per cent to Rs 426 per share while Hindalco gained by 3.6 per cent and JSW Steel by 3.2 per cent. The other prominent winners were HDFC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Asian Paints and ITC. However, Titan lost by 3.9 per cent a day after the jewellery-to-eyewear maker reported a net standalone loss of Rs 270 crore for the quarter ended June. It had reported a profit of Rs 371 crore in the year-ago period. one trade deal.
Equity benchmark indices were on upswing during early hours on August 05 amid positive global cues with metal and banking stocks leading the rally. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 408 points or 1.08 per cent at 38,096 while the Nifty 50 gained by 105 points or 0.95 per cent at 11,201. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal moving up by 2.2 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and financial service by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, Hindalco was the top gainer by adding 3.6 per cent at Rs 168.20 per share while Tata Steel was up by 2 per cent to Rs 380.20.Private lenders Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank edged higher by 3 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively while State Bank of India ticked up by 2.1 per cent.Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were up by 2.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent. The other prominent gainers were UltraTech Cement and Grasim.However, FMCG majors Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were in the negative terrain along with Power Grid Corporation and Dr Reddy's.