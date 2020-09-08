Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LA heatwave 'shows impact of climate change'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:18s - Published
LA heatwave 'shows impact of climate change'

LA heatwave 'shows impact of climate change'

Two million acres of Californian land have burned in wildfires but many fear it's here to stay due to climate change.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AngelaKorras

Angela Korras LA is used to apocalyptic scenes in films - but this heatwave shows real impact of climate change… https://t.co/hEUxhYzlrT 28 minutes ago

EuropeanEUEU

❤️EU Super Spreader 🇫🇷🇪🇺🏴‍☠️💚🌎 Must do more to stop climate change 🤬 MUCH MORE!!! LA is used to apocalyptic scenes in films - but this heatwave sh… https://t.co/bMpHyzIAHi 40 minutes ago

scottrdavies1

Scott Davies LA is used to apocalyptic scenes in films - but this heatwave shows real impact of climate change… https://t.co/ppTnZob0Xs 50 minutes ago

Tsunami65

Tsunami 3.5% #BLM #GTTO RT @gallantfive: This matter, folks. Take a good hard look at governments and key influencers before you criticise #ExtinctionRebellion. L… 1 hour ago

gallantfive

Charles Ingram This matter, folks. Take a good hard look at governments and key influencers before you criticise… https://t.co/xwPet32sOG 1 hour ago

Visiongeo

GeoVision LA is used to apocalyptic scenes in films - but this heatwave shows real impact of climate change… https://t.co/3JNAtySxHi 2 hours ago