LA heatwave 'shows impact of climate change' Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:18s - Published 6 minutes ago LA heatwave 'shows impact of climate change' Two million acres of Californian land have burned in wildfires but many fear it's here to stay due to climate change. 0

