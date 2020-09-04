EJ Espresso | India rebuts PLA claims; Russia releases 1st batch of Sputnik V to public

India today denied firing of shots at the Line of Actual Control where the Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in stand-off for over three months.

In a strogly worded statement, the Indian Army said, at no stage did Indian troops cross the LAC or resort to using aggressive means including firing.

