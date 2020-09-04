Global  
 

EJ Espresso | India rebuts PLA claims; Russia releases 1st batch of Sputnik V to public

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:17s - Published
India today denied firing of shots at the Line of Actual Control where the Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in stand-off for over three months.

In a strogly worded statement, the Indian Army said, at no stage did Indian troops cross the LAC or resort to using aggressive means including firing.

Watch the latest updates on the India-China standoff in editorji's news wrap.


