PM Modi inaugurates Patrika Gate in Jaipur via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Patrika Gate in Rajasthan's Jaipur on September 08 via video conferencing from the national capital.

PM Modi also released two books written by the chairman of Patrika Group of Newspapers, Gulab Kothari.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Governor Kalraj Mishra and Gulab Kothari, were present at the event.

The iconic gate is built by the Patrika Group on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg in Jaipur.