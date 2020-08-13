PM Modi inaugurates Patrika Gate in Jaipur via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released two books in Rajasthan's Jaipur written by the chairman of Patrika Group of Newspapers, Gulab Kothari. The event was held via video conferencing on September 08. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Governor Kalraj Mishra and Gulab Kothari, were present at the event.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot joined the protest against Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET that are scheduled to be held in September. "If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone JEE and NEET examinations," said Pilot during the protest. "The number of coronavirus cases is increasing day by day, centre government should postponed the exams (JEE and NEET)," said Sachin Pilot in Jaipur.
Rajasthan would soon host several development projects in textile, defence and aviation sectors. For this, the Rajasthan Government has entered into an understanding with SVP International Group for investment of Rs. 4,000 crore for development of facilities related to these sectors. In presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, an MoU was signed. As per the agreement, SVP Group would develop a project for defence and aerospace including aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, an aviation academy and another project related to textile. These projects would generate employment for more than 4000 people. Prior to this, representatives gave a presentation and shared the details of projects proposed by the company. For time-bound implementation of these investment projects, the state government has constituted a committee chaired by Principal Secretary Industries. Commissioner, Investment and NRIs will be the Member Secretary, Managing Director RIICO, concerned District Collectors, Director Civil Aviation and representatives of SVP group will also be the members of this committee.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on August 13 called Plasma therapy an effective mode of treatment for COVID-19. He said, "Plasma therapy is an effective mode of treatment for COVID-19. I urge all the people in the state, who have defeated Corona, to come forward and donate their blood plasma so that COVID patients can get a new life through plasma therapy."