PM Modi releases two books written by Patrika Group chairman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released two books in Rajasthan's Jaipur written by the chairman of Patrika Group of Newspapers, Gulab Kothari.

The event was held via video conferencing on September 08.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Governor Kalraj Mishra and Gulab Kothari, were present at the event.