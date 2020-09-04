ITBP personnel undergo fitness check-up in Leh before leaving for forward positions

Global  
 

Personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are undergoing fitness check-up at an ITBP camp in Leh on September 08 before departing for various forward postings.

The development comes amid the rising tensions with China on Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

On September 07, Chinese soldiers fired in the air while attempting to close in on Indian positions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh on September 07.

Chinese PLA troops had been "blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres", the Indian Army said today.


