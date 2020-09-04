ITBP personnel undergo fitness check-up in Leh before leaving for forward positions

The Director General (DG), of Indo-Tibetan Border Police SS Deswal on September 04 awarded DG Commendation Rolls and Discs to soldiers for their gallant actions during faceoffs and border skirmishes in border areas. The faceoffs and border skirmishes incidents took place in May and June in Eastern Ladakh.
Last rites of Special Frontier Force (SFF) Commando Nyima Tenzing were performed in Devachan area of Leh on September 07. Locals gathered in large numbers to attend the last rites of Commando Tenzing. He lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the last week of August.
Locals in Devachan area of Leh who gathered for the funeral of Special Frontier Force Commando Nyima Tenzing raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Indian Army Zindabad'. Ladakh MP Jamyang Namgyal and BJP's National General Secretary Ram Madhav attended his funeral. Tenzing lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control in the last week of August.
To facilitate security forces in the current tensed situation at the China border where forces have to take heavy machines and other weaponry to required locations, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) has started working round the clock to complete the work on all roads connecting Leh and clean the patches which have seen landslides or were blocked otherwise. According to the BRO officials, the latest types of machines have been roped in costing crores of rupees to cut the road and frequent blasting is also being carried out. Not only this, BRO workers and hired labourers have been asked to work even on weekends and in double shifts. The workforce has also been increased considerably sensing the gravity of the current situation at the China border.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:16Published
India today denied firing of shots at the Line of Actual Control where the Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in stand-off for over three months. In a strogly worded statement, the Indian Army said, at no stage did Indian troops cross the LAC or resort to using aggressive means including firing. Watch the latest updates on the India-China standoff in editorji's news wrap.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:17Published
In a self made video, Congress leader Ninong Ering claimed that five boys from Nacho, Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh have been abducted by China's PLA (People's Liberation Army). He said, "China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) has abducted 5 boys from Nacho, Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh. This has happened at a time when Rajanath Singh is meeting defence ministers of Russia and China. PLA's action has sent a very wrong message." On September 04, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Moscow.