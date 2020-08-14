Global  
 

BJP protests outside Maharashtra Assembly over current COVID situation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest against the Maharashtra government over current COVID-19 situation in the state.

The protest was held outside the Maharashtra Assembly on September 08.

The total number of cases in Maharashtra has reached 9,23,641.


