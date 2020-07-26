Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deputy chief medical officer: Rising coronavirus cases are a concern

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Deputy chief medical officer: Rising coronavirus cases are a concern

Deputy chief medical officer: Rising coronavirus cases are a concern

England's deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van Tam, has warned the UKwould have a "bumpy ride over the next few months" if the recent rise incoronavirus cases was not taken "incredibly seriously".

The UK recorded nearly3,000 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday for the second day running.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jonathan Van-Tam Jonathan Van-Tam British influenza researcher

Deputy CMO issues warning over rise in Covid-19 cases [Video]

Deputy CMO issues warning over rise in Covid-19 cases

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England, has warned the public to take the rise in Covid-19 cases seriously, suggesting people have relaxed too much as he highlighted a marked increase in infections among 17-21 year olds. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:09Published

Coronavirus: Rise in UK cases a great concern, Van Tam says

 England's deputy chief medical officer says the UK must start taking Covid-19 "seriously again".
BBC News
Deputy CMO explains change to Spain travel advice [Video]

Deputy CMO explains change to Spain travel advice

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England says that the latest data on Spain shows a "sharp increase" in Covid-19 cases in the country. Professor Jonathan Van-Tam added: "We're in the middle of a global pandemic; it's always been clear that at this time no travel internationally is risk-free". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: Confirmed infections nearing 43 lakh-mark, over 5 crore samples tested [Video]

COVID-19: Confirmed infections nearing 43 lakh-mark, over 5 crore samples tested

After reporting record breaking numbers for the past few days, India on September 08 saw a rise of 75,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country had reported a spike of more than 90,000 cases the previous day, however, the sharp decline is largely owed to low level of testing on September 06. Total confirmed infections have risen to 42,80,423 out of which 8,83,697 are active, and 33,23,951 people have recovered from the deadly virus. Covid related casualties have reached 72,775. According to ICMR, country tested 10,98,621 samples for Covid-19 on September 07. With this, India has now tested more than five crore samples since the outbreak started earlier this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published
Covid patient's rape case: Protest in Kerala over case on ambulance driver [Video]

Covid patient's rape case: Protest in Kerala over case on ambulance driver

Protest erupted in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram over a recent case of alleged rape. A 22-yr-old accused an ambulance driver of raping her en route to hospital. The alleged rape of the Covid patient occurred in Pathanamthitta on Sept 5. BJP protestors burned effigy of Kerala's health minister KK Shailaja. Demonstrators also sought resignation of Shailaja over the alleged crime. Police have arrested the alleged rapist and claim he is a history-sheeter. Meanwhile, another alleged rape case was reported from Thiruvananthapuram. A 44-yr-old nurse alleged rape by a health inspector who's been arrested. The nurse had gone to the health inspector to get a Covid-negative certificate. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

'Make your bed' to get through lockdown: deputy chief medical officer

Deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth has advised people struggling with Melbourne's extended...
The Age - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

India records 1,133 Covid-19 deaths with 75,809 cases reported in 24 hours|Oneindia News [Video]

India records 1,133 Covid-19 deaths with 75,809 cases reported in 24 hours|Oneindia News

As India battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, 75,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 virus-related deaths were recorded in thelast 24 hours. Though the daily cases saw a decline from over 90,000 cases for two..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published
Massachusetts Reports 222 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 222 New Coronavirus Cases

There has now been a total of 121,046 new cases.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:16Published
Coronavirus in numbers: Cases in UK rise by 2,948 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: Cases in UK rise by 2,948

The Government has revealed 2,948 people testing positive for coronavirus inthe last 24 hours, an increase of more than 1,000 since Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published