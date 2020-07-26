Deputy chief medical officer: Rising coronavirus cases are a concern
England's deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van Tam, has warned the UKwould have a "bumpy ride over the next few months" if the recent rise incoronavirus cases was not taken "incredibly seriously".
The UK recorded nearly3,000 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday for the second day running.
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England, has warned the public to take the rise in Covid-19 cases seriously, suggesting people have relaxed too much as he highlighted a marked increase in infections among 17-21 year olds.
The Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England says that the latest data on Spain shows a "sharp increase" in Covid-19 cases in the country. Professor Jonathan Van-Tam added: "We're in the middle of a global pandemic; it's always been clear that at this time no travel internationally is risk-free".
After reporting record breaking numbers for the past few days, India on September 08 saw a rise of 75,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country had reported a spike of more than 90,000 cases the previous day, however, the sharp decline is largely owed to low level of testing on September 06. Total confirmed infections have risen to 42,80,423 out of which 8,83,697 are active, and 33,23,951 people have recovered from the deadly virus. Covid related casualties have reached 72,775. According to ICMR, country tested 10,98,621 samples for Covid-19 on September 07. With this, India has now tested more than five crore samples since the outbreak started earlier this year.
Protest erupted in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram over a recent case of alleged rape. A 22-yr-old accused an ambulance driver of raping her en route to hospital. The alleged rape of the Covid patient occurred in Pathanamthitta on Sept 5. BJP protestors burned effigy of Kerala's health minister KK Shailaja. Demonstrators also sought resignation of Shailaja over the alleged crime. Police have arrested the alleged rapist and claim he is a history-sheeter. Meanwhile, another alleged rape case was reported from Thiruvananthapuram. A 44-yr-old nurse alleged rape by a health inspector who's been arrested. The nurse had gone to the health inspector to get a Covid-negative certificate. Watch the full video for more.
As India battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, 75,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 virus-related deaths were recorded in thelast 24 hours. Though the daily cases saw a decline from over 90,000 cases for two..