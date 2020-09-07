Kevin Dobson dies aged 77

'Kojak' actor Kevin Dobson passed away on Sunday (06.09.20) aged 77 due to "medical complications".

Just Jared - Published 11 hours ago

Kevin Dobson, an actor known for his roles on the TV shows Kojak and Knots Landing, has sadly died at...

Kevin Dobson, an actor best known for his starring roles on the CBS shows 'Kojak' and 'Knots...