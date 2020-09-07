Global  
 

Kevin Dobson dies aged 77

Kevin Dobson dies aged 77

Kevin Dobson dies aged 77

'Kojak' actor Kevin Dobson passed away on Sunday (06.09.20) aged 77 due to "medical complications".


Kojak and Knots Landing star Kevin Dobson dies at 77

Kevin Dobson, an actor best known for his starring roles on the CBS shows 'Kojak' and 'Knots...
Kevin Dobson Dead - 'Knots Landing' & 'Kojak' Star Dies at 77

Kevin Dobson, an actor known for his roles on the TV shows Kojak and Knots Landing, has sadly died at...
