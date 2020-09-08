Cheeky seagull nips into UK cafe and steals packet of crisps

Global  
 

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:39s
A cheeky seagull was captured nipping into a Café Nero and running off with a packet of crisps.

The footage filmed in Ayrshire, Scotland shows the bird waddle into the cafe, spotting the crisps and then quickly pacing off with a packet of Kettle Chips.

According to the filmer Kerri Ralph, the seagull was seen wandering in and out the shop a few times eyeing up the Kettle Chips before it walked back in, grabbed the packet of chips and ran outside.

This video was filmed on August 5.


