James Lafferty and Alexandra Park engaged Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:41s - Published James Lafferty and Alexandra Park engaged One Tree Hill star James Lafferty is engaged to Australian actress Alexandra Park. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources One Tree Hill's James Lafferty Is Engaged to The Royals' Alexandra Park James Lafferty is officially off the market. The One Tree Hill alum is engaged to Alexandra Park. The...

E! Online - Published 17 hours ago







Tweets about this LSS RT @enews: Don’t say he never gave her anything. #OneTreeHill star James Lafferty is engaged to Alexandra Park! https://t.co/3St7BfpCM0 htt… 49 minutes ago DEMOCRATIC ACCENT James Lafferty and Alexandra Park are engaged https://t.co/2nngf08M6w 49 minutes ago Babi One Tree Hill,James Lafferty is Engaged to Alexandra Park https://t.co/yIDTekugyp 52 minutes ago Babi One Tree Hill,James Lafferty is Engaged to Alexandra Park https://t.co/7A6InPsQ8h #entertainmentnews #alexandrapark 52 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: One Tree Hill star James Lafferty is engaged to The Royals actress Alexandra Park: 'She said yeah' https://t.co/xfnlzX8… 2 hours ago Jack Styner One Tree Hill's James Lafferty Is Engaged to The Royals' Alexandra Park https://t.co/i3NgSUby5V 3 hours ago ~Ele~ RT @enews: One Tree Hill's James Lafferty Is Engaged to The Royals' Alexandra Park https://t.co/4OfTWOD4Ly 3 hours ago ~Ele~ RT @DailyMailCeleb: One Tree Hill star James Lafferty is engaged to The Royals actress Alexandra Park: 'She said yeah' https://t.co/k9BKmp8… 3 hours ago