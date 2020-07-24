Global  
 

James Lafferty and Alexandra Park engaged

James Lafferty and Alexandra Park engaged

James Lafferty and Alexandra Park engaged

One Tree Hill star James Lafferty is engaged to Australian actress Alexandra Park.


James Lafferty James Lafferty American actor


Alexandra Park (actress) Alexandra Park (actress) Australian actress

