Ministers arrive for cabinet ahead of Brexit talks
Ministers have arrived to Downing Street to attend the weekly cabinet meeting as the latest round of Brexit negotiations get underway and the government prepare a new bill which could see amendments made to the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act.
Report by Jonesia.
Stella Moris has arrived at Downing Street to deliver a petition against the extradition of her fiancé Julian Assange. Ms Moris was accompanied by Rebecca Vincent from Reporters Without Borders. Both women were refused entry to Downing Street. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The UK would be first in line for a coronavirus vaccine developed by OxfordUniversity if it was proven to be effective, Downing Street has said. It comesafter reports Donald Trump is considering granting emergency authorisation forit to be deployed in the US.
Business Insider reports that Facebook will prohibit new political ads from running in the week leading up to Election Day. Facebook announced a two-pronged approach ahead of the upcoming presidential election. First, the social network said it will not allow new political ads to run in the week before the election in November. The Wall Street Journal said Facebook will flag posts from candidates claiming premature victory. Facebook will redirect users to vote tallies showing up-to-date results.
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England, has warned the public to take the rise in Covid-19 cases seriously, suggesting people have relaxed too much as he highlighted a marked increase in infections among 17-21 year olds.
