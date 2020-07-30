Ozzy Osbourne was 'blown away' by White House invitation

Items belonging to some of the music world's biggest stars, including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Robert Plant and U2, are to go under the auctioneer's hammer in Beverly Hills next week to raise money for musicians struggling to made ends meet in the coronavirus pandemic. Gloria Tso has more.
Normally rather mild in his public remarks, US Vice President Mike Pence had sharp words Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network this week, Pence called Chief Justice Roberts a 'disappointment' to conservative Americans. Last month, the Supreme Court rejected a Nevada church’s emergency plea to strike down the state’s temporary 50-person cap on worship services. Nominated by former President George W.
[NFA] Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were among those who spoke passionately about late civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis at his funeral in a historic Atlanta church Thursday. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.