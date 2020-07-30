Ozzy Osbourne was 'blown away' by White House invitation

Zing! Pence Says This Supreme Court Justice Is A 'Disappointment'



Normally rather mild in his public remarks, US Vice President Mike Pence had sharp words Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network this week, Pence called Chief Justice Roberts a 'disappointment' to conservative Americans. Last month, the Supreme Court rejected a Nevada church’s emergency plea to strike down the state’s temporary 50-person cap on worship services. Nominated by former President George W.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published on January 1, 1970