Mumbai Police will investigate drug allegations against Kangana: Maharashtra Home Minister

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on September 08 said the Mumbai Police will investigate the allegations of actor Adhyayan Suman, who in a interview, said that Kangana Ranaut takes drugs and also used to force him to take drugs.

The development comes amid the verbal clash between Kangana and Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kangana recently had likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Earlier in the day, BMC put a notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai, alleging unlawful construction inside the premises.


