Indian troops illegally crossed LAC, fired warning shots at our troops: China
While addressing a press conference in Beijing on September 08, the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "On September 07, Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and entered south bank of Pangong Tso.
Indian troops blatantly fired warning shots at our border patrolling troops who were there for consultation.
Our troops were compelled to take measures to stabilise situation." "India's behaviour violated agreements.
It is serious military provocation.
We have made representations through diplomatic and military channels asking them to immediately stop dangerous moves, withdraw people who crossed the line and discipline frontline troops," he added.
Personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are undergoing fitness check-up at an ITBP camp in Leh on September 08 before departing for various forward postings. The development comes amid the rising tensions with China on Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. On September 07, Chinese soldiers fired in the air while attempting to close in on Indian positions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh on September 07. Chinese PLA troops had been "blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres", the Indian Army said today.
India today denied firing of shots at the Line of Actual Control where the Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in stand-off for over three months. In a strogly worded statement, the Indian Army said, at no stage did Indian troops cross the LAC or resort to using aggressive means including firing. Watch the latest updates on the India-China standoff in editorji's news wrap.
