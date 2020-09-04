Indian troops illegally crossed LAC, fired warning shots at our troops: China

While addressing a press conference in Beijing on September 08, the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "On September 07, Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and entered south bank of Pangong Tso.

Indian troops blatantly fired warning shots at our border patrolling troops who were there for consultation.

Our troops were compelled to take measures to stabilise situation." "India's behaviour violated agreements.

It is serious military provocation.

We have made representations through diplomatic and military channels asking them to immediately stop dangerous moves, withdraw people who crossed the line and discipline frontline troops," he added.