First Day of School Pictures: COVID-Style Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:55s - Published 3 minutes ago First Day of School Pictures: COVID-Style The first day of school has special meaning still, KDKA's Celina Pompeani reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Mix 94.1 Today's Best Variety RT @CCRCE_NS: Today is the first day of school for the 2020-21 year! Don't forget to use the COVID Symptoms daily checklist: https://t.co… 1 hour ago CCRCE Today is the first day of school for the 2020-21 year! Don't forget to use the COVID Symptoms daily checklist:… https://t.co/sr2EVX0cOT 1 hour ago Calamus Wheatland Today: Fri, Sept 4th - Pictures PreK-Juniors Inter-State Studios prefers orders online as a COVID precaution. To… https://t.co/NdiswjdTwS 4 days ago Jaimie Hale-Marston I just love the standard first day back at school pictures and posts on social media 💕 this year its been so differ… https://t.co/arvhDiChJB 6 days ago Jeremy McKain @Alienne_M you made the right decision . I really hope we get some real answers on Covid . The more data coming ou… https://t.co/x8bxVBR3xn 1 week ago Calamus Wheatland Fri, Sept 4th - Pictures PreK-Juniors Inter-State Studios prefers orders online as a COVID precaution. Paper copie… https://t.co/raAC0FOisw 1 week ago Dr. Allie 🛸 I was reading a book about the first day of school with my (almost) kindergartener tonight, and she said “this is b… https://t.co/awWUBjWCOn 1 week ago Very Large Fish i love going on facebook for the first time in months and seeing pictures of someone from high school getting bapti… https://t.co/HLXkwQU3eW 1 week ago