Eye On The Day 9/8

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Wildfires in California have already burned a record two million acres, Presidential nominees talk COVID-19 vaccine timeline, and more Americans went to the movies this weekend than they have in about six months.

Wall Street is expected to start open higher on Wednesday, a day after tech behemoth Apple Inc...

Wildfires are raging across the state of California and forcing mandatory evacuations. Also, there...

Reckless Gardener® @richardursomd you’re an eye doctor? you make money on eyes?! please come spend the overnight in the ED. Okay? Y… https://t.co/bKHSGZTHMd 28 minutes ago

CBS Newspath EYE ON THE DAY: - Wildfires in California have already burned a record two million acres - Presidential nominees t… https://t.co/wM3I1dMbaS 23 minutes ago

K. RT @miccoslays : Labor Day is the national holiday where people who are against raising the minimum wage get an extra day off to be waited o… 14 minutes ago

SM South XC&TF RT @sms_classof2022 : Hey Raiders, Happy First Week of School! 🙌🔰Make sure you are keeping an eye on that email. Info about first week and a… 13 minutes ago

Nathan Ouch another red day on the markets and they're not even open yet 🤢 Looking to maybe jump back on $TSLA $GOOG… https://t.co/gTiYID60NU 7 minutes ago

jade @chococat__ I cried the other day and jack got a tissue and dragged my whole eye and foundation down on a straight line I was no amused 6 minutes ago

runmanirun🌱 RT @Vijayabaskarofl : On this day for #NationalEyeDonation , let us pledge to donate eyes giving light to someone else's life.I have pledged… 5 minutes ago