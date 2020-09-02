Eye On The Day 9/8
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:16s - Published
4 minutes ago
Eye On The Day 9/8
Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Wildfires in California have already burned a record two million acres, Presidential nominees talk COVID-19 vaccine timeline, and more Americans went to the movies this weekend than they have in about six months.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Wildfires are raging across the state of California and forcing mandatory evacuations. Also, there...
CBS News - Published
1 day ago
Wall Street is expected to start open higher on Wednesday, a day after tech behemoth Apple Inc...
Proactive Investors - Published
6 days ago
London (AFP) Aug 26, 2020
Scientists have created an army of microscopic four-legged robots too...
Energy Daily - Published
5 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Eye On The Day 9/4 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: President Trump and Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden campaigned in battleground states yesterday, law enforcement kill suspect in fatal.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:19 Published 4 days ago
WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Sept 3 New indications a coronavirus vaccine could come before 2021, Baseball legend Tom Seaver dies at 75 and Tiger King star joins the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:21 Published 5 days ago