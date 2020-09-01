Global  
 

Tampa Bay Lightning rout New York Islanders to take Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

Video Credit: ABC Action News
The Tampa Bay Lightning could not have asked for a better start to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

NHL conference finals: Who will win Golden Knights-Stars, Lightning-Islanders series?

 Vegas Golden Knights will face Dallas Stars in Western Conference final, while Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders meet in East. Who will win?
Tampa Bay Lightning | Morning Blend

Executive Director, Elizabeth Frazier chats with us about Bolts5050.com, the Community Hero program, and everything the Tampa Bay Lightning has been up to in the past 6 months.

Credit: ABC Action News

Celtics ratchet up defense, crush Raptors in Game 5 to move one win from East finals

 The Celtics locked down the Raptors defensively and rolled to a 111-89 win that puts Boston on the brink of the Eastern Conference finals.
Celtics guard Brown fumes over Anunoby buzzer-beater

 Jaylen Brown was left fuming after OG Anunoby's buzzer-beater snatched a dramatic 104-103 win for the Toronto Raptors to reduce the Boston Celtics' series lead..
Tampa Bay Lightning close series against Bruins to advance to Eastern Conference Finals

The Lightning closed the series against the reigning Eastern Conference champions Boston Bruins in double overtime. Story: https://wfts.tv/3lB8wVf

Credit: ABC Action News

Lightning rout Islanders in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

Rested Tampa Bay runs Thomas Greiss out of net in first period, replaced by Semyon Varlamov, who...
Injured Lightning forward Stamkos progressing but won't return for Eastern final

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper ruled out captain Steven Stamkos from playing in the...
Hockey Night in Canada: Islanders vs. Lightning - Game 1

Watch live on television and online as the New York Islanders battle the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game...
Yanni Gourde ties Lightning franchise record with second goal [Video]

Yanni Gourde scores his second of the game on a power play in the 3rd, and with their eighth goal of the night, the Tampa Bay Lightning tie a franchise record for goals in a playoff game

Credit: NHL
Lightning dominate Islanders in Game 1 win in ECF

Credit: ABC Action News
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders, 09/07/2020

Credit: NHL