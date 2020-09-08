Miami-Dade Schools Survey Parents About Online Learning Platform

Local parents share advice on juggling work with kids' online learning



Thousands of families across metro Detroit are officially starting the school year on Tuesday, and for many that means learning at home. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:08 Published 53 minutes ago

MDCPS Wants Feedback From Parents On K12 Learning Platform



That's the software that was hit by cyberattacks and had other technical problems last week. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:33 Published 8 hours ago