Miami-Dade Schools Survey Parents About Online Learning Platform

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:28s
That's the software hit by a cyberattack last week and had other technical problems.


Miami-Dade County Public Schools Asking Parents For Feedback On K12 Learning Platform

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is asking parents for their feedback on the K12 learning platform.
