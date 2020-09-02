NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty

NCB arrested Rhea in connection with the drug angle related to Sushant's death.
Earlier in the day, Rhea was being taken for the medical test and being procured before the court.
Earlier, a case had been registered against Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar, Delhi, and others under various sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on September 08, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Vikas Singh spoke on Rhea Chakraborty's complaint against the late actor's sister and others. He said, "Bandra Police Station seems to be Rhea Chakraborty's second home as she runs to the police station over all kinds of petty issues."
Actress Rhea Chakraborty on September 08 arrived at the office of Narcotics Control of Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai for 3rd straight day for questioning in the death of actor and his former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was summoned by the NCB on September 06 to appear before the drugs probe agency. NCB is probing the drug angle in Sushant's death, and has got the custody of Rhea's brother Showik Chakroborty and Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda till September 09.
Sushant's family lawyer slammed Rhea Chakraborty for filing a new complaint. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea filed a complaint against the late actor's sister Priyanka. The complaint was filed on the day Rhea was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Rhea claimed that Sushant's sister & others acquired 'bogus medical prescription' for him. Rhea said that Sushant died within 5 days of Priyanka getting the prescription for anxiety medicine. Meanwhile, NCB said that Rhea's grilling would continue over the drugs angle. Watch the full video for more.
Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB on September 07 informed that Rhea Chakraborty, who today also summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau, has been sent back to her home and she has been called back tomorrow. Jain informed that the interrogation will continue.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on September 08 said the Mumbai Police will investigate the allegations of actor Adhyayan Suman, who in a interview, said that Kangana Ranaut takes drugs and also used to force him to take drugs. The development comes amid the verbal clash between Kangana and Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana recently had likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Earlier in the day, BMC put a notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai, alleging unlawful construction inside the premises.
The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has pasted a notice outside actress Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai on September 08. The notice alleged unlawful construction in the office premises. Kangana Ranaut launched her production company-Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Mumbai on January 15, 2020. Her production house Manikarnika Films has three-floors. Kangana has been at logger heads at Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over Sushant's death case, and had recently likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), calling the city "unsafe".
Probe continues into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput with CBI, ED and the NCB investigating different angles of the case. Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant’s family of abetment to suicide, has now filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against Sushant’s sister Priyanka. Rhea has alleged that Priyanka, along with a doctor from Delhi made a ‘fake’ prescription of anxiety medicines for the actor. Meanwhile, the NCB questioned Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle that has emerged in the case for the second consecutive day. The AIIMS team conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning. The AIIMS forensic team is analysing the injury pattern in relation to medical findings in the death of the actor with the CBI. Results of the viscera report is expected to come within 10 days. On the political front the Congress has accused BJP of trying to politicise the actor’s death with an eye on the upcoming Bihar assembly election. Watch this video for all the latest information on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Two members of the Babbar Khalsa International have been arrested in the national capital. The two were arrested after a brief gunfight in Northwest Delhi and have been identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh. Both men are believed to residents of Ludhiana in Punjab and were reportedly plotting the death of some politicians in Punjab. According to the Delhi police, the duo had come to the capital to purchase weapons for the same. 5 pistols and 40 cartridges were also recovered from the two men after the gunfight. A Delhi police official said that Dilawar is a key member of the BKI and was deported to India from Abu Dhabi in a terror related case. The special cell team had been intercepting telephonic conversations of an illegal arms supplier based in Uttar Pradesh and keeping a tab on their activities for the past few months. That is what led the Special Cell of the Delhi police to the two men from Ludhiana who had arrived in Delhi on Saturday night. Watch the full video for all the details.
Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chanda Kochhar was brought to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on September 08. ED officials had arrested Deepak on September 07 in connection with ICICI Bank-Videocon case. The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation cited in loans given by the ICICI Bank to Videocon.
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for a second day in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle in the death of actor Sushant..