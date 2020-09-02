Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty

NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty

In today's biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case, the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 08 formally arrested Rhea Chakraborty.

NCB arrested Rhea in connection with the drug angle related to Sushant's death.

Earlier in the day, Rhea was being taken for the medical test and being procured before the court.

Earlier, a case had been registered against Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar, Delhi, and others under various sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rhea Chakraborty Rhea Chakraborty Indian actress and model

Bandra Police Station seems to be Rhea's 2nd home: Sushant's family lawyer [Video]

Bandra Police Station seems to be Rhea's 2nd home: Sushant's family lawyer

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on September 08, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Vikas Singh spoke on Rhea Chakraborty's complaint against the late actor's sister and others. He said, "Bandra Police Station seems to be Rhea Chakraborty's second home as she runs to the police station over all kinds of petty issues."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published
SSR death case: Rhea at NCB office for 3rd straight day [Video]

SSR death case: Rhea at NCB office for 3rd straight day

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on September 08 arrived at the office of Narcotics Control of Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai for 3rd straight day for questioning in the death of actor and his former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was summoned by the NCB on September 06 to appear before the drugs probe agency. NCB is probing the drug angle in Sushant's death, and has got the custody of Rhea's brother Showik Chakroborty and Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda till September 09.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Narcotics Control Bureau Narcotics Control Bureau the Indian drug enforcement agency

'Mischief': Rhea slammed by Sushant kin's lawyer for filing new complaint [Video]

'Mischief': Rhea slammed by Sushant kin's lawyer for filing new complaint

Sushant's family lawyer slammed Rhea Chakraborty for filing a new complaint. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea filed a complaint against the late actor's sister Priyanka. The complaint was filed on the day Rhea was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Rhea claimed that Sushant's sister & others acquired 'bogus medical prescription' for him. Rhea said that Sushant died within 5 days of Priyanka getting the prescription for anxiety medicine. Meanwhile, NCB said that Rhea's grilling would continue over the drugs angle. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:49Published
Rhea Chakraborty called back tomorrow, interrogation will continue: NCB [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty called back tomorrow, interrogation will continue: NCB

Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB on September 07 informed that Rhea Chakraborty, who today also summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau, has been sent back to her home and she has been called back tomorrow. Jain informed that the interrogation will continue.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor (1986–2020)

Mumbai Police will investigate drug allegations against Kangana: Maharashtra Home Minister [Video]

Mumbai Police will investigate drug allegations against Kangana: Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on September 08 said the Mumbai Police will investigate the allegations of actor Adhyayan Suman, who in a interview, said that Kangana Ranaut takes drugs and also used to force him to take drugs. The development comes amid the verbal clash between Kangana and Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana recently had likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Earlier in the day, BMC put a notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai, alleging unlawful construction inside the premises.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
BMC notice put outside Kangana's Mumbai office over unlawful construction [Video]

BMC notice put outside Kangana's Mumbai office over unlawful construction

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has pasted a notice outside actress Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai on September 08. The notice alleged unlawful construction in the office premises. Kangana Ranaut launched her production company-Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Mumbai on January 15, 2020. Her production house Manikarnika Films has three-floors. Kangana has been at logger heads at Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over Sushant's death case, and had recently likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), calling the city "unsafe".

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Tarun (Telugu actor) Telugu actor


Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Watch: Rhea files complaint against Sushant’s sister; AIIMS team conducts test [Video]

Watch: Rhea files complaint against Sushant’s sister; AIIMS team conducts test

Probe continues into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput with CBI, ED and the NCB investigating different angles of the case. Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant’s family of abetment to suicide, has now filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against Sushant’s sister Priyanka. Rhea has alleged that Priyanka, along with a doctor from Delhi made a ‘fake’ prescription of anxiety medicines for the actor. Meanwhile, the NCB questioned Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle that has emerged in the case for the second consecutive day. The AIIMS team conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning. The AIIMS forensic team is analysing the injury pattern in relation to medical findings in the death of the actor with the CBI. Results of the viscera report is expected to come within 10 days. On the political front the Congress has accused BJP of trying to politicise the actor’s death with an eye on the upcoming Bihar assembly election. Watch this video for all the latest information on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:50Published
Watch: Two Babbar Khalsa International members arrested after gunfight in Delhi [Video]

Watch: Two Babbar Khalsa International members arrested after gunfight in Delhi

Two members of the Babbar Khalsa International have been arrested in the national capital. The two were arrested after a brief gunfight in Northwest Delhi and have been identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh. Both men are believed to residents of Ludhiana in Punjab and were reportedly plotting the death of some politicians in Punjab. According to the Delhi police, the duo had come to the capital to purchase weapons for the same. 5 pistols and 40 cartridges were also recovered from the two men after the gunfight. A Delhi police official said that Dilawar is a key member of the BKI and was deported to India from Abu Dhabi in a terror related case. The special cell team had been intercepting telephonic conversations of an illegal arms supplier based in Uttar Pradesh and keeping a tab on their activities for the past few months. That is what led the Special Cell of the Delhi police to the two men from Ludhiana who had arrived in Delhi on Saturday night. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:29Published

Central Bureau of Investigation Central Bureau of Investigation India government investigating agency


Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Deepak Kochhar brought to ED office in Mumbai [Video]

ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Deepak Kochhar brought to ED office in Mumbai

Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chanda Kochhar was brought to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on September 08. ED officials had arrested Deepak on September 07 in connection with ICICI Bank-Videocon case. The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation cited in loans given by the ICICI Bank to Videocon.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

NCB arrests another Mumbai drug peddler over links with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik

With these two arrests and the drug peddlers' links to Showik, it has been learnt that the NCB can...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this

aashishiyer

Ashish आशीष: 𑆄𑆯𑆴𑆰 ஆஷிஷ் RT @UnSubtleDesi: Rhea Chakraborty arrested: NCB takes her into custody in drug links case https://t.co/OEKGjOTt48 22 seconds ago

kritika53039926

only here for SSR RT @EktaSagar07: Finally!! NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty.. Rhea arrested after 3 days of Grilling.. #WorldUnitedForSSRJustice 1 minute ago

priyankadatta41

😍🐰Dev's Priyanka🐰😍!!❤😘Dev's Admirer😘❤ RT @Sadhvi_prachi: BIG BREAKING Finally!! NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty Rhea arrested after 3 days of Grilling #RheaArrested 1 minute ago

ShikhaA96096273

Shikha Anand RT @TimesNow: #RheaArrestedForDrugs | NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty. The agency will release official statement on the arrest shortly. Bha… 1 minute ago

arasantamil367

Arasan Maker🔥 RT @filmfare: #RheaChakraborty arrested by the NCB. https://t.co/tXRuSAD1XI 2 minutes ago

SlliimShady

V RT @saahilmenghani: 👉NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty 👉 Politicians arrest votes 👉Government arrests coverage of its failures 👉Alleged news… 2 minutes ago

JenaSamyukta

Samyukta Jena RT @otvnews: SSR Death: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty in connection with drug links, to reportedly undergo a medical test at 4.30 pm https:/… 3 minutes ago

SubhasAddhya

Subhas Addhya RT @republic: #RheaArrested | NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty on 3rd day of grilling. Check LIVE updates here https://t.co/7fH2JKgc0R 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office for third day [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office for third day

For the third consecutive day, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged drugs angle..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:09Published
Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB again [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB again

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for a second day in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle in the death of actor Sushant..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:59Published
‘Those questioning me didn’t even come to Sushant’s funeral’: Sandip Ssingh [Video]

‘Those questioning me didn’t even come to Sushant’s funeral’: Sandip Ssingh

As probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has lashed out at those questioning him over the issue. Sandip Ssingh said that those raising questions against him..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:49Published