Is Another Tech Bubble Coming?

Is another bubble about to burst?

Goldman Sachs said Wall Street's most popular fear gauge is flashing a warning sign not seen since the bursting of the dot-com bubble in 2000.

Typically, when the stock market rises, volatility tends to fade.

But Goldman said this pattern has been overturned.

The S&P 500 and the VIX index have currently hit record peaks in correlation to each other.