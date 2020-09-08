Rochester theater holds handmade mask fundraiser

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 weeks ago

But claims president trump is making new this morning on daybreak.

Many non?

"*profits and businesses had to get creative when it comes to making money because they couldn't do the things they normally would.

And that's the case for the "children's dance theatre" in rochester.

As kimt news 3 madelyne watkins explains... instead of hitting the stage... these days they're helping fight against the spread of covid?

"*19.

She joins us live now.

Madelyne./// brooke and tyler.

Handmade masks ?

"*?

"* such as this on* are available to hopefully make up for some lost income with the "children's dance theatre."

I actually bought this one during my interview.

In march, the non?

"*profit was supposed to have an "alice in wonderland" production, then had to cancel it a week before because of the pandemic.

"children's dance theatre" is what it sounds like... a theatrical dance company for the youth in southeastern minnesota.

The seamstresses weren't able to do their usual work... so they pointed the needle in a different direction.

One that can benefit everyone in the community... face masks.

The president, tracey rutherford, tells me the support so far has been "it's been wonderful.

It's just been a really nice thing that we've been able to to keep ourselves busy during quarantine and stuff like that.

And to be able to also protect our community and have them be kind of fun to wear, not just plain and surgical looking."

If you're wanting a mask... it's donation based, so there's not a set price.

You can request a custom mask or browse the ones they already have on social media.

If you would like to order one... we have a link directing you to it on our website kimt dot com.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

"children's dance theatre" is in the works