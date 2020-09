Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton Detail Experience On Set Of 'The New Mutants'



The wait is finally over! "The New Mutants", the newest addition to the "X-Men" franchise, is here. ET Canada's Roz Weston caught up with the cast, including Maisie Williams, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt,.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:50 Published 2 weeks ago

THE NEW MUTANTS Movie - Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair aka Wolfsbane



THE NEW MUTANTS Movie - Wolfsbane The New Mutants Rahne Sinclair, aka Wolfsbane, official trailer starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt & Alice.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 05:23 Published 2 weeks ago