7 a.m. COVID-19 update Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:28s - Published 8 minutes ago 7 a.m. COVID-19 update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DOWNLOAD.MEANWHILE MORE THAN 30 FOOTBALLPLAYERS FROM FREE STATE HIGHSCHOOL AND LAWRENCE ARE INQUARANTINE THIS MORNING.WELL THE LAWRENCE WORLD JOURNALREPORTS A MEMBER OF THE TEAMTESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19LAST TIME THE STUDENT WAS WITHTHE TEAM WAS THE THURSDAY’SPRACTICE.THE STUDENT DID NOT ATTENDFRIDAY NIGHT SEASON OPENERAGAINST DE SOTO.WELL, THE COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT’S WORKING WITH THESCHOOL AND SUGGEST THAT ONECOACH AT 36 PLAYERS GO INTOQUARANTINE THROUGH SEPTEMBER17TH, AND WE CAN THURSDAY FREESTATES FOOTBALL GAME AND THISTHURSDAY GIVES LINCOLN PREPACADEMY.STILL ON AS SCHEDULED HERE’S ANUPDATE ON COVID-19 CASE NUMBERSPIN OUR AREA.KANSAS IS REPORTING NEARLY 1700NEW CASES AND FOR NEW DEATHSINCE FRIDAY YOUR NUMBERS FROMMISSOURI SHOW 906 NEW CASES ANDONE NEW DEATH POSITIVITY RATE INKANSAS IS VERY HIGH AND IT’SSTILL GROWING RIGHT NOW.WE’RE THE 18% OF COVID TESTERCOMING BACK POSITIVE THAT’SCOMPARED TO MISSOURI, WHICH ISJUST UNDER 14 PERCENT STILL OFF.HI HEALTH EXPERTS SAY ANYTHINGOVER 10 PERCENT IS VERYCONCERNING.THE NATIONAL AVERAGE IS IS FIVEPOINT THREE PERCENT.STARTING TOMORROW THAT JACKSONCOUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT WILLOFFER MORE OPPORTUNITIES TO GETTESTED FOR CORONAVIRUS TIMES ANDLOCATIONS THERE THERE ON YOURSCREEN RIGHT NOW.YOU DON’T HAVE TO SH ANYSYMPTOMS TO GET A FREE TEST.YOU ARE ASKED TO REGISTER AHEADOF TIME ON THE DEPARTMENT’SWEBSITE.IS AN IMPORTANT DEADLINE ATLEAST SUMMIT THAT YOU SHOULDKNOW ABOUT AT 5:00 THISAFTERNOON.THE APPLICATION WINDOW IS GOINGTO CLOSE FOR LOCAL NONPROFITGROUPS LOOKING FOR COVID-19.RELIEF FUNDS THE CITY IS MORETHAN THREE HUNDRED AND THIRTYTHOUSAND DOLLARS SET ASIDE TOHELP.PROFIT GROUPS HIT HARD BY ACORONAVIRUS CLOSURES TO FIL