Caerphilly prepares to go into local lockdown

Shoppers stocked up on food and there were long queues for Covid-19 testing asthe Welsh county borough of Caerphilly prepared to go into local lockdown,following a “significant rise” in coronavirus cases.
From 6pm on Tuesday,people will not be allowed to enter or leave the area without a reasonableexcuse, the Welsh Government said.
There have been 133 new Covid-19 cases inCaerphilly county borough over the past seven days, equivalent to a rate of55.4 cases per 100,000 population.This is the highest rate in Wales and one ofthe highest in the UK – and case numbers are expected to rise, the WelshGovernment said.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has clarified that a shortage in availability of Covid-19 testing is down to laboratory processing shortages and not a lack of capacity testing sites, after the head of the testing programme, Sarah-Jane Marsh, posted a series of tweets this morning apologising for delays. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Tamil Nadu Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader D Jayakumar convened a meeting to begin booth level election preparation amidst COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting took place at Otteri area of Chennai. There are over 51,200 active cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.
The Rolling Stones brand opens its new flagship store on Carnaby Street,London. The new shop was prevented from opening its doors as planned earlierthis year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, despite a lower thanaverage number of shoppers currently out on London's streets, staff areconfident it can be a success.
Wales hero Neco Williams set his sights on a Wembley date with England afterscoring a dramatic Nations League winner against Bulgaria. The Liverpoolteenager, making only his second Wales appearance as a 65th-minute substitute,headed home Jonny Williams’ far-post cross in the fourth minute of stoppagetime to secure a 1-0 win in Cardiff. Now the 19-year-old is likely to make hisfirst start against England – who tried to convince the full-back that hisfuture lay with them – in a Wembley friendly on October 8.
Holidaymakers flying back to Britain from Portugal have been left frustrated by the changes to quarantine rules within the UK. From early tomorrow morning, Scotland will join Wales in imposing a 14-day self-isolation on travellers arriving from Portugal, yet no such changes apply in England and Northern Ireland. It comes just two weeks after restrictions were lifted on Portugal. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn