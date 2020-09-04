Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Caerphilly prepares to go into local lockdown

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Caerphilly prepares to go into local lockdown

Caerphilly prepares to go into local lockdown

Shoppers stocked up on food and there were long queues for Covid-19 testing asthe Welsh county borough of Caerphilly prepared to go into local lockdown,following a “significant rise” in coronavirus cases.

From 6pm on Tuesday,people will not be allowed to enter or leave the area without a reasonableexcuse, the Welsh Government said.

There have been 133 new Covid-19 cases inCaerphilly county borough over the past seven days, equivalent to a rate of55.4 cases per 100,000 population.This is the highest rate in Wales and one ofthe highest in the UK – and case numbers are expected to rise, the WelshGovernment said.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Caerphilly Caerphilly Human settlement in Wales


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Hancock: Covid-19 testing shortfall down to laboratory delay [Video]

Hancock: Covid-19 testing shortfall down to laboratory delay

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has clarified that a shortage in availability of Covid-19 testing is down to laboratory processing shortages and not a lack of capacity testing sites, after the head of the testing programme, Sarah-Jane Marsh, posted a series of tweets this morning apologising for delays. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:05Published

Congress dissidents, loyalists agree to corner govt on China, economy and Covid

 The Congress dissidents who call themselves reformists, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and surprise invitee Manish Tewari participated in the meeting chaired by..
IndiaTimes
TN Minister convened meeting to begin booth level election preparation amid COVID [Video]

TN Minister convened meeting to begin booth level election preparation amid COVID

Tamil Nadu Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader D Jayakumar convened a meeting to begin booth level election preparation amidst COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting took place at Otteri area of Chennai. There are over 51,200 active cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published
Rolling Stones shop opens in London [Video]

Rolling Stones shop opens in London

The Rolling Stones brand opens its new flagship store on Carnaby Street,London. The new shop was prevented from opening its doors as planned earlierthis year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, despite a lower thanaverage number of shoppers currently out on London's streets, staff areconfident it can be a success.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Coronavirus: Crab shells may protect NHS staff from virus

 Crab shells could be used to protect NHS staff from coronavirus by killing germs on medical equipment, Welsh scientists have said. It is hoped a coating which..
WorldNews
Neco Williams and Wales ‘can’t wait’ to face England after victory over Bulgaria [Video]

Neco Williams and Wales ‘can’t wait’ to face England after victory over Bulgaria

Wales hero Neco Williams set his sights on a Wembley date with England afterscoring a dramatic Nations League winner against Bulgaria. The Liverpoolteenager, making only his second Wales appearance as a 65th-minute substitute,headed home Jonny Williams’ far-post cross in the fourth minute of stoppagetime to secure a 1-0 win in Cardiff. Now the 19-year-old is likely to make hisfirst start against England – who tried to convince the full-back that hisfuture lay with them – in a Wembley friendly on October 8.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Liverpool teenager Williams hits late Wales winner

 Teenage Liverpool full-back Neco Williams comes off the bench to score an injury-time winner for Wales against Bulgaria in the Nations League.
BBC News
UK tourists angered by changes to nations' exemption lists [Video]

UK tourists angered by changes to nations' exemption lists

Holidaymakers flying back to Britain from Portugal have been left frustrated by the changes to quarantine rules within the UK. From early tomorrow morning, Scotland will join Wales in imposing a 14-day self-isolation on travellers arriving from Portugal, yet no such changes apply in England and Northern Ireland. It comes just two weeks after restrictions were lifted on Portugal. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published

Welsh Government Welsh Government Executive of the Welsh Parliament

Related news from verified sources

Caerphilly lockdown area mapped as local restrictions come into force

Caerphilly lockdown area mapped as local restrictions come into force Ystrad Mynach, Blackwood, Newbridge and Risca among the places included in the Caerphilly county...
Wales Online - Published


Tweets about this