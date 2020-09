Everyone safe after wind blows trees into Olean homes

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:53s - Published 9 minutes ago

A lengthy clean-up process lies ahead in parts of Cattaraugus County, after powerful and destructive winds tore through parts of the county on Monday.

IT SHOULD BE READYBY EARLY NEXT YEAR.THERE IS A LOT OFCLEAN-UP WORK TODO IN THE SOUTHERNTIER.JEFF RUSACK TAKES ACLOSER LOOK AT THEDAMAGE THISMORNING'S STRONGSTORMS LEFT BEHIND.TODD MCLAUGHLINWAS AT THE LAKEMONDAY MORNINGWHEN HE RECEIVEDAND INTERESTINGPHONE CALL FROM HISNEIGHBOR.YOU HAVE A TREE INYOUR FRONT YARD.

SOI CALLED HER BACKAND SHE FACE TIMEDME AND THAT'SOBVIOUSLY MORE THANJUST A TREE IN THEFRONT YARD.HIS REACTION, WASVERYUNDERSTANDABLE.HOLY SHHIS SISTER IN LAWCAME OVER AS FASTAS SHE COULD TOCHECK ON THE CATS.I SHOWED UP AND ILOOKED AND I'M LIKEWOW.WE DID GET IN THEHOUSE, WE DID FINDTHE CATS.

ANDTHEY'RE BOTH OK.THIS MASSIVE OAK ISLEANING RIGHT ONMCLAUGHLIN'S HOME.AND THE DAMAGE ISEXTENSIVE.THERE'S DAMAGE TOOUR ROOF, THERE ISDAMAGE TO OUR ATTIC.THE PORCH ROOF ISDAMAGED AND IF YOUGO INSIDE, YOU CANCRACKS IN THE WALLSTHAT WEREN'T THEREBEFORE.HE' WORKING WITHHIS INSURANCECOMPANY, AND HOPESTO HAVE A TREEREMOVAL SERVICEOUT ON TUESDAY.JUST TAKING OUT ANDSEEING WHATACTUALLY IS THEDAMAGE.WHEN THE STORMCAME THROUGH...ANGELA SANS WENTOUTSIDE TO SECUREHER CANOPY.AND THAT TREE.

THATBIG OLD ONE.

CAMECRASHING.THAT WASN'T THEONLY TREE THAT FELL.AND THEN MY OTHERNEIGHBOR SAYS, THETREE IS ON 315.

WHICHIS THIS BIG ONE.THIS TREE WENTTHROUGH TWOAPARTEMNTS.I SEE THE GROUNDLIFTING UP AND SEETHE TREE START TOFALL.

SO I RAN ANDGOT MY DAUGHTERAND WE HEARD ITCRASH RIGHT INTO THEHOSUE.IT LANDED IN MYDAUGHTER'S ROOMAND MY NIEGHBORSBATHROOM AND MYBEDROOM.RIGHT WHERE KYLIEHUAN WAS MOMENTSEARLY, ABOUT TO PUTHER 2 YEAR OLDDOWN FOR A NAP.IT WENT RIGHTTHROUGH.HER NEIGHBORSWERE ALSO HOME.QUN BRYANT WASASLEEP WITH HISINFANT.THAT'S DEFINITELY AWAKE UP CALL.

IF YOUNEED AN ALARMCLOCK.

THERE YOU GO.AT THE TIME HE DIDN'TKNOW HOW LUCKY HEAND HIS FAMILY WAS..UNTIL HE STEPPEDOUTSIDE.I WAS ABLE TO COMEOUTSIDE AND COMEAROUND THEAPARTMENT BUILDINGAND KIND OF JUSTBURST INTO TEARSWHEN I SEE ITBECUASE LIKE, WOWTHAT JUST FELLTHROUGH MYAPARTMENT.

LUCKILYEVERYONE IS SAFETHOUGH.ACCORDING TO THECATT CO SHERIF..THERE ARE NOREPORTS OF ANYINJURIES.

JRU 7EWN