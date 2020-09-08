Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lord Alan Sugar Tells Off Phillip Schofield Over Staff Going Back To Work Question

Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Lord Alan Sugar Tells Off Phillip Schofield Over Staff Going Back To Work Question

Lord Alan Sugar Tells Off Phillip Schofield Over Staff Going Back To Work Question

Lord Alan Sugar Tells Off Phillip Schofield Over Staff Going Back To Work Question


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MUNCHmma

〽️ U N C H NEWS #MaskonUK RT @darkagenda: Lord Alan Sugar tells #ITV #ThisMorning audience that workers who don't return to the workplace are a bit "complacent" and… 27 minutes ago

MUNCHmma

〽️ U N C H NEWS #MaskonUK RT @darkagenda: Lord Alan Sugar tells #ITV #ThisMorning audience he's "sick and tired of watching BBC, CNN, Sky News", because all they do… 31 minutes ago

solly_mark

Mark Solomons The thing about Alan Sugar trending is that what will upset him most is that it isn't Lord Sugar trending. He often… https://t.co/wWK6AFtosb 1 hour ago

Tazz1972Tazz

Tazz RT @retrovi46498291: LORD ALAN SUGAR WORTH £1.21billion to go back to work... I mean... Speechless! He just said focused on himself but yet… 1 hour ago

darkagenda

Covid Heretic Lord Alan Sugar tells #ITV #ThisMorning audience that workers who don't return to the workplace are a bit "complace… https://t.co/nqV0X79YDd 1 hour ago

darkagenda

Covid Heretic Lord Alan Sugar tells #ITV #ThisMorning audience he's "sick and tired of watching BBC, CNN, Sky News", because all… https://t.co/EWRLdzDrdl 2 hours ago

retrovi46498291

retrovision LORD ALAN SUGAR WORTH £1.21billion to go back to work... I mean... Speechless! He just said focused on himself but… https://t.co/Cw0aHa8Nw2 2 hours ago

komradred

Paul Kennedy-Sexton @ukreloaded @Lord_Sugar @TheSun Alan Sugar, tells it like it is. Always liked the dry bastard. 5 days ago