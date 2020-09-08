Lord Alan Sugar Tells Off Phillip Schofield Over Staff Going Back To Work Question

Mark Solomons The thing about Alan Sugar trending is that what will upset him most is that it isn't Lord Sugar trending. He often… https://t.co/wWK6AFtosb 1 hour ago

Tazz RT @retrovi46498291: LORD ALAN SUGAR WORTH £1.21billion to go back to work... I mean... Speechless! He just said focused on himself but yet… 1 hour ago

Covid Heretic Lord Alan Sugar tells #ITV #ThisMorning audience that workers who don't return to the workplace are a bit "complace… https://t.co/nqV0X79YDd 1 hour ago

Covid Heretic Lord Alan Sugar tells #ITV #ThisMorning audience he's "sick and tired of watching BBC, CNN, Sky News", because all… https://t.co/EWRLdzDrdl 2 hours ago

retrovision LORD ALAN SUGAR WORTH £1.21billion to go back to work... I mean... Speechless! He just said focused on himself but… https://t.co/Cw0aHa8Nw2 2 hours ago