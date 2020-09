'You're very muffled:' President Trump asks reporter to take off face mask during question Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:18s - Published 6 minutes ago 'You're very muffled:' President Trump asks reporter to take off face mask during question President Trump asked a Reuters journalist to remove his face mask while asking a question during a news conference at the White House. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Reporter Refuses Trump's Demand to Remove Mask President Donald Trump, during a White House press conference, told a Reuters reporter to remove his...

Newsmax - Published 19 hours ago







Tweets about this Carol Roy RT @CBSNews: WATCH: President Trump told Reuters reporter Jeff Mason to take off his mask at a White House press conference, saying he wasโ€ฆ 8 seconds ago bailey ๐Ÿ’™ RT @thehill: WATCH: President Trump tells reporter to remove mask: "If you don't take it off, you're very muffled." https://t.co/oVOsHF2Xed 13 seconds ago Trump 2020 RT @newsmax: President Trump asks reporter to remove face covering "How many feet are you away? Well, if you don't take it off, you are veโ€ฆ 40 seconds ago The Progressive Mind 'You're very muffled:' President Trump asks reporter to take off face mask during question https://t.co/tzXfe4fi0Z 2 minutes ago Nadine Bythesea RT @SkyNews: "If you don't take it off, you're very muffled..." US President Donald Trump asked Reuters journalist Jeff Mason to take offโ€ฆ 3 minutes ago