Bronze: I want to win the CL with City
Lucy Bronze says she has rejoined Manchester City to win the Champions League with an English club after winning it three times with Lyon.
Bronze hungry to bring trophies to CityLucy Bronze says she wants to help make Manchester City's younger players into winners and is targeting more trophies at her new club.
Bronze 'excited to be back' at Man CityLucy Bronze has told Sky Sports News that England is 'the place to be right now' after rejoining Manchester City.
Bonner: Bronze brings winning mentalityManchester City defender Gemma Bonner says any team in the world would want to sign Lucy Bronze.