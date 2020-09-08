Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bronze: I want to win the CL with City

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Bronze: I want to win the CL with City

Bronze: I want to win the CL with City

Lucy Bronze says she has rejoined Manchester City to win the Champions League with an English club after winning it three times with Lyon.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

England star Lucy Bronze rejoins Manchester City on two-year deal after leaving Champions League winners Lyon

England defender Lucy Bronze has rejoined Manchester City on a two-year contract, the Women’s Super...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsBelfast Telegraph


Lucy Bronze: Manchester City re-sign England right-back from Lyon

England right-back Lucy Bronze leaves Women's Champions League winners Lyon to return to her former...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Lucy Bronze: England & Man City defender describes her uneven path to stardom

England star Lucy Bronze, who has just returned to Manchester City from Lyon, describes life at...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bronze hungry to bring trophies to City [Video]

Bronze hungry to bring trophies to City

Lucy Bronze says she wants to help make Manchester City's younger players into winners and is targeting more trophies at her new club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published
Bronze 'excited to be back' at Man City [Video]

Bronze 'excited to be back' at Man City

Lucy Bronze has told Sky Sports News that England is 'the place to be right now' after rejoining Manchester City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:16Published
Bonner: Bronze brings winning mentality [Video]

Bonner: Bronze brings winning mentality

Manchester City defender Gemma Bonner says any team in the world would want to sign Lucy Bronze.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:51Published