Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 doesn't stop families from celebrating on Lake Webster for Labor Day

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
COVID-19 doesn't stop families from celebrating on Lake Webster for Labor Day

COVID-19 doesn't stop families from celebrating on Lake Webster for Labor Day

With COVID-19 restrictions, many families questioned whether or not they'd be able to enjoy their Labor Day holiday like usual.

Leave.

Today families enjoyed labor day fun on lake webster after being apart for so long due to covid-19.fox 55's mallory beard captured some of the special moments as families reunited for a good time on the water.

3 pamela h pkins says she didn plan to celebrate today.

Pamela hopkins//lake webster ell actually i plan staying home and doing some stuff around the house.ut her friends had different plans fohey said ay.

Well come on up.

And wel take a drive to wolf lake.

Ther a fifties drive in over there.standup: with covid-19 restrictions, families questioned whether or not they be able to enjoy their time on the lake, but they made it work for the labor day holiday after feeling cooped up for so long.

Natshopkins and her friends of almost s venty years didn stay at wolf lake for long.

They celebrated the holiday at lake webster after being apart because of covid-19.susan white//lake webster thankful that i able to have time with my friends.ut whit ready to be back with her loved ones.t time for people to get out and jayda and mckenna vail finally got to ride their family boat after months of missing the water.so we asked the sisters what they enjoyed the most.

Vail/mckenna vail//lake webster ubing.atsand if anyone fell of while riding.jayda vail/mckenna vail//lake webster but mckenna says family time was the most important part of the holiday after being apart far too long.ecause i haven seen some of them in a while.n lake webster i mallory beard, fox 55 news.

The historical dixie boat on lake webster will remain closed until the summer of 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions.

For more information, you can view this story at our website, w-f-f-t dot




You Might Like


Tweets about this

h4nn4h_49

h⁷ RT @YFrostie: @JohnnyNoChill @scottmadej @eaglesdad89 @TeachEsp @CBSNews you’re acting like corona has a 10 second rule it doesn’t give a s… 8 hours ago

YFrostie

g @JohnnyNoChill @scottmadej @eaglesdad89 @TeachEsp @CBSNews you’re acting like corona has a 10 second rule it doesn’… https://t.co/mNuw9ufQdA 10 hours ago

Maxwell14u2

Bobbyg @JWilks1955 @Niya_Politics20 Doesn’t matter what it is,Russians,USPS,Covid, the Military,the Inaugural Funds,Taxes,… https://t.co/BHGE0GZrUb 1 day ago

NCDCGeorgia

NCDCGeorgia RT @unicefgeorgia: Masks help stop COVID-19 virus from spreading, but that doesn’t make them easy to introduce to children. Read our articl… 1 day ago

Wadeson2408

Christina @piersmorgan You're the only 1 holding this government to account. Please stop these idiots given news time saying… https://t.co/2u3o77PsFq 2 days ago

AngelaKorras

Angela Korras Awww channel seven knows it’s tough for families in #Melbourne doesn’t stop them serving up utter propaganda daily… https://t.co/69ZQBQQwJm 2 days ago

tj_melon

TJ Melon @GOP Traitor Trump is fighting to expose kids, staff, and families to Covid-19. He doesn't give a***about our… https://t.co/4qxDpuC6TN 3 days ago

WBBMRachel

Rachel Pierson COVID-19 doesn’t stop families from enjoying fall festivities at @SonnyAcresFarm. Hear how pumpkin patches are adap… https://t.co/4S1evUQcQx 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Families celebrate Labor Day weekend at beach despite COVID-19 concerns [Video]

Families celebrate Labor Day weekend at beach despite COVID-19 concerns

Families celebrate Labor Day weekend at beach despite COVID-19 concerns

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:25Published
Labor Day weekend provides stress relief during pandemic [Video]

Labor Day weekend provides stress relief during pandemic

The sights and sounds of Labor Day weekend didn't change much at Longview Lake during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:52Published
North Texas Boaters Anxious To Hit The Water Over The Holiday Weekend [Video]

North Texas Boaters Anxious To Hit The Water Over The Holiday Weekend

North Texas Boaters Anxious To Hit The Water Over The Holiday Weekend

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:01Published