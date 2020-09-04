COVID-19 doesn't stop families from celebrating on Lake Webster for Labor Day

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago

With COVID-19 restrictions, many families questioned whether or not they'd be able to enjoy their Labor Day holiday like usual.

Today families enjoyed labor day fun on lake webster after being apart for so long due to covid-19.fox 55's mallory beard captured some of the special moments as families reunited for a good time on the water.

3 pamela h pkins says she didn plan to celebrate today.

Pamela hopkins//lake webster ell actually i plan staying home and doing some stuff around the house.ut her friends had different plans fohey said ay.

Well come on up.

And wel take a drive to wolf lake.

Ther a fifties drive in over there.standup: with covid-19 restrictions, families questioned whether or not they be able to enjoy their time on the lake, but they made it work for the labor day holiday after feeling cooped up for so long.

Natshopkins and her friends of almost s venty years didn stay at wolf lake for long.

They celebrated the holiday at lake webster after being apart because of covid-19.susan white//lake webster thankful that i able to have time with my friends.ut whit ready to be back with her loved ones.t time for people to get out and jayda and mckenna vail finally got to ride their family boat after months of missing the water.so we asked the sisters what they enjoyed the most.

Vail/mckenna vail//lake webster ubing.atsand if anyone fell of while riding.jayda vail/mckenna vail//lake webster but mckenna says family time was the most important part of the holiday after being apart far too long.ecause i haven seen some of them in a while.n lake webster i mallory beard, fox 55 news.

The historical dixie boat on lake webster will remain closed until the summer of 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions.

