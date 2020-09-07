Joe Exotic's legal team are set 'to ask Donald Trump to pardon him'

gj1023 #The Clown is not my PM🏴 RT @PinkNews: Joe Exotic's legal team to hand deliver plea for presidential pardon from fellow reality star Donald Trump
https://t.co/HM6kk… 9 minutes ago
PinkNews Joe Exotic's legal team to hand deliver plea for presidential pardon from fellow reality star Donald Trump
https://t.co/HM6kkvwx4W 23 minutes ago
grumpydrawers Joe Exotic's legal team 'to ask Donald Trump to pardon him' https://t.co/ep1bC8w0f1 1 hour ago
Frommybuttcrack RT @warrenkluck: Joe Exotic's team is headed to D.C. to hand deliver a pardon request to the President. Legal experts are desperately tryin… 16 hours ago
Warren Kluck Joe Exotic's team is headed to D.C. to hand deliver a pardon request to the President. Legal experts are desperatel… https://t.co/fCi3kAwyuc 21 hours ago
Mama Ceci🦒 Joe exotic’s legal team is asking Trump for a presidential pardon 4 days ago
OK! Magazine USA #TigerKing Joe Exotic is seeking Presidential pardon from Donald Trump and says his legal team is already working o… https://t.co/XURxGVVmcD 5 days ago
Mike H Man @realDonaldTrump Please Pardon Joe Exotic! His legal team has evidence that will blow your mind! #PardonJoeExotic… https://t.co/sZoGtG7wWi 1 week ago
Political Campaigns Vie for ‘Big Screen’ Access: Xandr’s Steve TruxalPolitical campaigns will kick into high gear after Labor Day weekend in the final stretch toward Election Day on Nov. 3. Those weeks will bring a jump in media spending, especially in swing states that..
Biden's Lead Over Trump Is SteadyRecent polls reveal that Joe Biden maintains his grip on the 2020 race for president.
CNN reports Biden's up 52% to 42% over President Donald Trump among likely voters nationally.
Biden has a 50% to..
New CBS New Poll On Where Presidential Candidates Stand On The IssuesSkyler Henry reports the poll shows Joe Biden with a 10 point lead over President Trump.