Minister: Planned NI legislation "breaks international law"

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Minister: Planned NI legislation 'breaks international law'

Minister: Planned NI legislation "breaks international law"

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has admitted that changes to the Internal Markets Bill to override the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act "breaks international law in a very specific and limited way", in response to a question from Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill.

Report by Jonesia.

