Minister: Planned NI legislation "breaks international law"
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has admitted that changes to the Internal Markets Bill to override the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act "breaks international law in a very specific and limited way", in response to a question from Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has taken an urgent question from Shadow Policing Minister Louise Haigh in the House of Commons on the Northern Ireland protocol and Brexit negotiations. Mr Lewis insisted the government were "fully committed to implementing the Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland protocol."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis have met with Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill at Hillsborough Castle in County Down.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has rejected claims that the Conservative Party took donations from people with links to Russia but says suggesting that British citizens with personal links to Russia cannot not donate to political parties is racist.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has refuted criticism of government guidance on mandatory face mask rules, which come into force in England tomorrow - insisting that individuals should be taking responsibility for themselves.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says that Boris Johnson is "pushing the country to a no deal" following reports that the prime minister is planning to override key parts of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has clarified that a shortage in availability of Covid-19 testing is down to laboratory processing shortages and not a lack of capacity testing sites, after the head of the testing programme, Sarah-Jane Marsh, posted a series of tweets this morning apologising for delays.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock was asked about speculation the UK may be seeing the beginnings of a second wave of coronavirus cases before the Health and Social Care Committee today, as the new daily Covid-19 case rate hit 3,000 for the second day in a row yesterday.
Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
