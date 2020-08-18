Global  
 

Drive-in cinema opened in Manila lets film buffs attend the movies in their cars

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Moviegoers in the city of Pasay in Manila's Metropolitan Area were able to attend the cinema by way of a drive-in facility.

Footage from September 8 shows many cars parked up as a large screen shows the movie in the parking lot of the Mall of Asia.

Revellers who are confined to their car are able to watch the films on the big screen and listen to audio through their vehicle's speakers while complying to COVID-19 restrictions.


