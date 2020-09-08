Global  
 

SoftBank Takes $10-Billion Hit

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:42s - Published
On Tuesday, SoftBank stock took a hit.

SoftBank lost 7.7% over two days following reports that the conglomerate had been making huge and risky bets on tech stocks.

The losses have wiped roughly $10 billion off the market value of SoftBank.

SoftBank shored up its investment in Amazon, Microsoft, and Netflix.

The Wall Street Journal said that the options generated an exposure of about $50 billion.

The size of the bets means that SoftBank (SFTBF) CEO Masayoshi Son is now being called a "whale.


