SoftBank Takes $10-Billion Hit
On Tuesday, SoftBank stock took a hit.
SoftBank lost 7.7% over two days following reports that the conglomerate had been making huge and risky bets on tech stocks.
The losses have wiped roughly $10 billion off the market value of SoftBank.
SoftBank shored up its investment in
Amazon, Microsoft, and Netflix.
The
Wall Street Journal said that the options generated an exposure of about $50 billion.
The size of the bets means that SoftBank (SFTBF) CEO
Masayoshi Son is now being called a "whale.
