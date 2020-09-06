Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rihanna Suffers Facial Injuries After Electric Scooter Accident

Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Rihanna Suffers Facial Injuries After Electric Scooter Accident
Rihanna Suffers Facial Injuries After Electric Scooter Accident

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rihanna shocks fans with face injuries following e-scooter accident

Rihanna is recovering after injuries on her face from a recent electric scooter accident shocked her...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this