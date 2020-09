Investigations continue into Foden, Greenwood breach Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:54s - Published 59 seconds ago Investigations continue into Foden, Greenwood breach Rob Dorsett reports from Iceland on the latest developments surrounding Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden after the pair were sent home for breaching coronavirus protocols. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this