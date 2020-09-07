‘Will leave Mumbai forever if…’: Kangana Ranaut on alleged drug links

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut replied to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after the minister said there will be police probe in the actor’s alleged drug links.

Kangana said she is happy to oblige and will leave Mumbai forever if links are found to drug peddlers.

The actor took to Twitter and replied the state home minister.

This comes amid the ongoing war of words between Kangana and Maharashtra government.

Kangana had earlier criticized Mumbai Police and likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Kangana was also granted a Y-Plus security by Union Home Ministry ahead of her visit to Mumbai.

Deshmukh said he will ask Mumbai police to investigate alleged drug links based on an old interview of Adhyayan Suman.

