‘Will leave Mumbai forever if…’: Kangana Ranaut on alleged drug links

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut replied to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after the minister said there will be police probe in the actor’s alleged drug links.

Kangana said she is happy to oblige and will leave Mumbai forever if links are found to drug peddlers.

The actor took to Twitter and replied the state home minister.

This comes amid the ongoing war of words between Kangana and Maharashtra government.

Kangana had earlier criticized Mumbai Police and likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Kangana was also granted a Y-Plus security by Union Home Ministry ahead of her visit to Mumbai.

Deshmukh said he will ask Mumbai police to investigate alleged drug links based on an old interview of Adhyayan Suman.

Mumbai Police will investigate drug allegations against Kangana: Maharashtra Home Minister [Video]

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on September 08 said the Mumbai Police will investigate the allegations of actor Adhyayan Suman, who in a interview, said that Kangana Ranaut takes drugs and also used to force him to take drugs. The development comes amid the verbal clash between Kangana and Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana recently had likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Earlier in the day, BMC put a notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai, alleging unlawful construction inside the premises.

BMC notice put outside Kangana's Mumbai office over unlawful construction [Video]

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has pasted a notice outside actress Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai on September 08. The notice alleged unlawful construction in the office premises. Kangana Ranaut launched her production company-Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Mumbai on January 15, 2020. Her production house Manikarnika Films has three-floors. Kangana has been at logger heads at Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over Sushant's death case, and had recently likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), calling the city "unsafe".

NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty [Video]

In today's biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case, the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 08 formally arrested Rhea Chakraborty. NCB arrested Rhea in connection with the drug angle related to Sushant's death. Earlier in the day, Rhea was being taken for the medical test and being procured before the court. Earlier, a case had been registered against Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar, Delhi, and others under various sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai. The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark [Video]

Tensions between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut continues to rise. In the latest, Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a complaint against the actor over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The complaint has been filed at the Shrinagar police station in Thane. Shiv Sena and the actor have been at loggerheads since the actor tweeted that she was more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia and drew an analogy with PoK. On Monday, Kangana posted another video on Twitter claiming that officials of the Mumbai civic body BMC were at his office and wanted to demolish it. Kangana Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry, is all set to reach Mumbai on 9th of September. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Sena Leader Sanjay Raut had earlier said that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments on the city and their police force. Kangana has offered to help the NCB probe the drug menace in Bollywood in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Watch the full video for all the details.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested

 She was held in a drugs case related to the death of her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.
BBC News
Abhay Deol: 'People have tried to smear me, there is a cost to speaking your mind' [Video]

An unconventional and individualistic actor, Abhay Deol, has again taken the path less taken in the Hindi film industry as he appears in JL 50, a sci-fi show with a time travel angle. As the show opens on SonyLiv, the actor spoke about his choice of films and how he believes the coming of streaming platforms has democratised the system. The actor says he chose the show as it was ‘high concept’ and didn’t pander to ‘the mainstream or a formula’. It is the formula that he wants to eschew. ‘It is not that Bollywood is not creative but it is only one kind of creativity,” he says from Los Angeles where he is living now. JL50 is about a plane crash that’s discovered more than three decades after the plane took off. The show also stars Pankaj Kapur and Piyush Mishra. He welcomes how people are speaking up now in the industry, hoping it will bring about a change. He says he spoke against the system years ago and he had to pay the price for it. “People tried to smear me,” he says, adding that he paid for it professionally.

Five states account for 70% of Covid-19 deaths, 62% of active cases: Health Ministry

 Five states - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu - account for nearly 70 per cent of deaths due to Covid-19 in the country,..
IndiaTimes

Shiv Sena IT Cell lodges FIR against Kangana over PoK analogy for Mumbai [Video]

The Shiv Sena IT Cell filed a complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut over her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai. The FIR was registered at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane on September 08. Earlier, Kangana compared Mumbai with PoK. "Queen" actor, has been attacking the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government, Mumbai Police and Bollywood over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Kangana Ranaut to be probed for alleged drug links over Adhyayan Suman's interview: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

The statement from Anil Deshmukh comes at a time when Kangana and MVA government have been locked in...
Watch: Kangana Ranaut gets Y-plus category security l All you need to know [Video]

Bollywood actor Kanagana Ranaut will be given Y-plus category security amid the escalating war of words with some political leaders over her recent controversial comments. The actor who has offered to..

Sushant Death Case: Whatsapp chats contradict family's claim 'didn't know Sandip Ssingh' | Oneindia [Video]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy. Actor Rhea Chakraborty appears before the Narcotics Control Bureau for..

‘Thank Amit Shah’: Kangana Ranaut on getting Y-plus category security [Video]

Amid the escalating war of words between the Maharashtra government and Kangana Ranaut, now the actor has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry. Kangana Ranaut had sparked a row..

